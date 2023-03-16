Tigers' top prospect Jackson Jobe could miss up to six months after spine injury

Lakeland, Fla. — Two of the Tigers’ top prospects have been shut down for medical reasons.

Right-hand pitcher Jackson Jobe, the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2021 (third overall), could be out for up to six months because of lumbar spine inflammation.

Jobe, the club’s top-rated prospect per MLB Pipeline, reported the discomfort while throwing earlier in camp. He was evaluated by Dr. Thomas Tolli in St. Petersburg. According to the club’s medical report, Jobe is expected to begin a return-to-play program in three to six months — putting his second full season of pro ball in jeopardy.

Jobe will turn 21 on July 30.

Catcher Dillon Dingler, who was among the first round of cuts this spring, underwent a meniscectomy procedure on his right knee on Tuesday. The Tigers’ No. 11-rated prospect is expected to start a return-to-baseball progression in four weeks.

The Tigers also announced that first baseman Quincy Nieporte, who hit 31 homers at Double-A Erie last season, underwent Tommy John surgery on March 1. The 28-year-old is expected to miss the season.

