Former first-round pick Alex Faedo among seven players cut by Tigers

Lakeland, Fla. – Right-hander Alex Faedo, who was fighting for a spot as a long reliever in the Tigers’ bullpen, was among seven players optioned or reassigned Monday morning.

Faedo and right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta were optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Right-handed relievers Kervin Castro and Miguel Diaz, left-hander Miguel Del Pozo and utility players Brendon Davis and Jermaine Palacios also were reassigned to minor league.

Faedo, 27, was coming off hip surgery and was on a slower build-up this spring. The former first-round pick (2018) pitched in four games, allowing seven runs in 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. He will likely be stretched out to compete for a rotation spot with the Mud Hens.

The five players assigned to minors camp were in camp as non-roster invitees and all five performed well.

Diaz didn’t allow a run in 6.1 innings, with 12 strikeouts and just three walks. Del Pozo pitched five scoreless innings, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Castro, the former San Francisco Giant, only gave up two hits with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings, but he got himself in trouble with six walks.

Davis, who debuted with the Tigers last season, posted a .754 OPS in 19 spring games, playing mostly outfield. Palacios, who made hits big-league debut with the Twins last season, posted an .819 OPS in 16 spring games playing shortstop, third base and second base.

There are 41 players remaining in camp.

Twitter@cmccosky