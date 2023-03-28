TIGERS

Tigers Today podcast: Previewing the 2023 season, and remembering Jerry Green

Chris McCosky Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Tigers Today host Tony Paul is re-joined by Tigers beat reporter Chris McCosky in Episode 5 of The Detroit News' podcast.

With the season set to begin on Thursday in Tampa, the Tigers continue to tinker with the roster, with most of the cuts made on Monday.

Here are the other highlights:

1:00: Tickets available for home opener vs. Red Sox

1:30: Tigers acquire Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry

3:40: Bullpen biggest concern

5:50: Transition year

9:10: Eduardo Rodriguez on season opener vs. Rays

13:30: Javier Baez settles in at shortstop

15:10: Vegas predicts 70-75 wins for Tigers

20:10: Parker Meadows starts year in Toledo

22:40: Joey Wentz sharp in spring training

23:30: Miguel Cabrera's limited role

27:40: AJ Hinch/Scott Harris on same page

32:30: Remembering Jerry Green

