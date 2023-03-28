Tigers Today podcast: Previewing the 2023 season, and remembering Jerry Green

Tigers Today host Tony Paul is re-joined by Tigers beat reporter Chris McCosky in Episode 5 of The Detroit News' podcast.

With the season set to begin on Thursday in Tampa, the Tigers continue to tinker with the roster, with most of the cuts made on Monday.

Here are the other highlights:

∎ 1:00: Tickets available for home opener vs. Red Sox

∎ 1:30: Tigers acquire Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry

∎ 3:40: Bullpen biggest concern

∎ 5:50: Transition year

∎ 9:10: Eduardo Rodriguez on season opener vs. Rays

∎ 13:30: Javier Baez settles in at shortstop

∎ 15:10: Vegas predicts 70-75 wins for Tigers

∎ 20:10: Parker Meadows starts year in Toledo

∎ 22:40: Joey Wentz sharp in spring training

∎ 23:30: Miguel Cabrera's limited role

∎ 27:40: AJ Hinch/Scott Harris on same page

∎ 32:30: Remembering Jerry Green

