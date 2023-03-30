Tigers blanked by Rays in season opener

St. Petersburg, Fla. — The Tigers made a lot of encouraging strides offensively this spring. They were second among the 15 teams in Florida in both homers and runs scored.

But they weren’t facing the caliber of pitching they faced Thursday.

In the opener of the 2023 season, the Tigers were blanked the Tampa Bay Rays and their left-handed ace Shane McClanahan, 4-0, before a sellout crowd at Tropicana Field. The crowd, as the Rays celebrate their franchise's 25th anniversary, was announced at 25,025.

BOX SCORE: Rays 4, Tigers 0

McClanahan, who started the All-Star Game for the American League last season, blanked the Tigers on four hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The Rays’ bullpen finished the job, with Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks each pitching a scoreless inning.

Former Ray Austin Meadows got three of the Tigers' six hits, with two singles and a double.

The way McClanahan was plowing through Tigers’ hitters, it felt like the solo home run Rays center fielder Jose Siri hit leading off the third inning might be the difference in the game. And it was.

In one of his few misfires of the day, Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez left a 1-1 cutter over the heart of the plate and Siri put a charge in it. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 110 mph, a line drive into the left-field seats.

Through five innings, that was the only blemish against Rodriguez. He’d allowed just two other base runners (a walk and a single) with five strikeouts. Going into the sixth, he’d dispatched nine straight Rays hitters.

But he seemed to tire in the sixth as his pitch count approached 80.

He walked Yandy Diaz to start the inning and then gave up a one-out single to former Tiger Isaac Paredes. He was at 88 pitches and manager AJ Hinch pulled him in favor of right-handed ground-ball inducer Jason Foley.

Foley got ground balls, but two of them found holes. Randy Arozarena hit one hard up the middle (93 mph exit velocity) that was just out of second baseman Jonathan Schoop’s reach — RBI single.

Pinch-hitter Luke Raley, a dead pull hitter, rolled one up the middle. Schoop was pulled toward first base and couldn’t get to that one either — 3-0 Rays, all three runs on Rodriguez’s tab.

One of the rules changes for 2023 is the elimination of the defensive over-shifts. Chances are high that both of those ground balls would have been caught for outs under last year's rules.

Foley got one more ground ball in the inning, a 6-4-3 double-play ball from Manuel Margot.

The Tigers had their best chance to score in the top of the seventh against lefty reliever Poche, but they were foiled by a spectacular catch by right fielder Margot.

Miguel Cabrera, in his 20th Opening Day, ripped a two-out, stand-up double into the left-field corner and Schoop walked. Ryan Kreidler, making his first Opening Day start, sliced a liner toward the right-field line.

That ball drops and the Tigers have two runs and Kreidler standing on third base.

But Margot, with a full superman dive toward the line, made the catch.

Rule 5 rookie Mason Englert, who was pitching in High-A at this time last season, made his big-league debut in the eighth inning. He allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced, Wander Franco, before retiring the side.

On to the next one.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky