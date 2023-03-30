Live updates: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays, Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers begin the 2023 season and the Scott Harris era in St. Petersburg, as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the Opening Day nod on the mound for the second straight year. The Rays will counter with lefty Shane McClanahan, who was an All-Star a year ago.

There's nothing quite like Opening Day. Baseball is back, ladies and gentlemen.

Here's the Tigers' Opening Day lineup:

Matt Vierling, RF Javier Baez, SS Riley Greene, CF Eric Haase, C Spencer Torkelson, 1B Austin Meadows, LF Miguel Cabrera, DH Jonathan Schoop, 2B Ryan Kreidler, 3BEduardo Rodriguez, P

Tigers at Rays

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

TV/radio: BSD/97.1

SCOUTING REPORT

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers: Coming off a broken season last year, he’s been a man on a mission this spring. He was brilliant in his five spring starts and started in one of Team Venezuela’s wins in the WBC. His command, especially with his four-seam fastball, sinker and cutter, has been as precise this spring as it was at any point last season.

LHP Shane McClanahan, Rays: He made his big-league debut in the playoffs in 2020. He was the American League’s starter in the All-Star game last year. This will be his second Opening Day start. And he’s not even 26 yet. In 53 career starts, he’s 22-14 with a 2.92 ERA and 335 strikeouts in 289⅔ innings. He got hitters to chase on 32% of their swings last season, and got them to whiff on 34% of them. Nasty.