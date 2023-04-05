Tigers can't complete sweep of Astros

Detroit — The Astros went deep in the heart of Texas, and the Tigers went down.

Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker hit a solo shot to spoil Eduardo Rodriguez's day, as the World Series-champion Houston Astros salvaged the series finale against the Tigers, 8-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park — where the roof was closed, but was leaking with torrential rain outside.

The Tigers now return home for the first time in 2023, for Opening Day on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. Detroit is 2-4, winning the Houston series after being swept by Tampa Bay.

After scoring 13 runs in their previous two games, the Tigers' bats went mostly quiet against Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-0), the right-hander allowing just five hits, all singles, and no walks while striking out five.

BOX SCORE: Astros 8, Tigers 2

The Tigers got a run in the third to cut the Astros' lead to 2-1 when Zach McKinstry reached on a one-out single, stole second, went to third on a ground-out and scored on Nick Maton's two-out infield single down the line at third base. It was Maton's first hit as a Tiger.

The Astros added to their lead two innings later, and led, 6-1, before the Tigers got back on the board, after Riley Greene tripled to the gap in right-center and scored on Austin Meadows' opposite-field single.

It wasn't nearly enough to support Rodriguez (0-2), the Tigers' veteran lefty who entered the game with a 7.30 career ERA against the Astros, his worst against any American League team. He wasn't very sharp from the start. He nibbled a lot, and when he wasn't nibbling, the Astros made him pay. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings, striking out just one.

McCormick tagged him for a towering two-run homer in the second, and Tucker went deep to right in the fourth. McCormick led to another run in the fourth, with a double, and scoring on Corey Julks' sacrifice fly.

The Astros addedd two more in the seventh inning, Tucker's double off Tyler Alexander the biggest blow. Javier Baez, who didn't start but pinch-hit the previous half-inning and hit into an inning-ending double play, made a throwing error in the seventh inning to help spur the Astros' rally.

Jeremy Pena led off the seventh with a double, and hit a two-run homer off Alexander in the eighth.

Around the horn

▶ The Miguel Cabrera Farewell Tour continued. While Cabrera, in the final season of his Hall-of-Fame career, didn't play in the series finale, he was honored by the Astros before the game. Cabrera was presented a bottle of wine from Astros manager Dusty Baker's own vineyard, as well as a 10-gallon cowboy hat, which Cabrera put right on. The brief pregame ceremony included Astros legends and Hall-of-Famers Reggie Jackson and Craig Biggio.

▶ The Tigers stole just 47 bases in 2022. On Wednesday alone, they stole four — one each from Greene, Matt Vierling, Eric Haase and McKinstry. The Tigers took advantage of the Astros' starting catcher, Gold Glove winner Martin Maldonado, having the game off.

▶ Michigan native Laith Al-Saadi will sing the national anthem before the Tigers' home opener Thursday, with "The Voice" alum's performance being followed by a flyover of four A-10 Thunderbolt "Warthog" planes from the 107th Fighter Squadron out of Selfridge.

▶ In other Opening Day details: Comerica Park gates will open early, at 10:30 a.m., and the Tigers say legends from the Detroit sports landscape will throw out ceremonial first pitches. Pregame introductions start at 12:35. Limited standing room-only tickets were still available Wednesday.

On deck: Red Sox

▶Series: Three games, Comerica Park, Detroit

▶First pitch: 1:10 Thursday, 4:10 Saturday, 1:10 Sunday

▶TV/radio: All three games on Bally Sports Detroit/97.1

▶ TV/radio: All three games on Bally Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

▶Probables: Thursday — LHP Chris Sale (0-0. 21.00) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00); Saturday — RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06); Sunday — RHP Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15)

THURSDAY'S SCOUTING REPORT

▶Sale, Red Sox: This will be just his 13th start since 2019. He’s endured a string of injuries, running the gamut from Tommy John surgery, to a rib injury, broken pinky and broken wrist. He only lasted three innings in his season debut against the Orioles, allowing three homers and seven runs.

▶Turnbull, Tigers: His first start back after 19 months wasn’t exactly the dream scenario he’d hoped for. He struggled to find the feel of one of his best weapons, his slider. He didn’t get out of the third inning. That’s how it goes for most pitchers coming back from Tommy John. There’s ups and downs still to navigate through. With the added adrenaline of the home opener, expect a much more Bull-ish performance this time.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984