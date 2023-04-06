Lineup for Tigers' home opener features Cabrera batting sixth

The Tigers' lineup for Thursday's home opener at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox will have Matt Vierling leading off and Miguel Cabrera, who is in his final season, batting sixth as the designated hitter.

Spencer Turnbull, who is returning after missing all of last season, will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers, with Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox.

RF Matt Vierling SS Javier Báez CF Riley Greene 1B Spencer Torkelson LF Eric Haase DH Miguel Cabrera 3B Jonathan Schoop C Jake Rogers 2B Ryan Kreidler

Starting pitcher: Spencer Turnbull

Home series against: Red Sox

▶ Series: Three games, Comerica Park, Detroit

▶ First pitch: 1:10 Thursday, 4:10 Saturday, 1:10 Sunday

▶ TV/radio: All three games on Bally Sports Detroit/97.1

▶ Probables: Thursday — LHP Chris Sale (0-0. 21.00) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00); Saturday — RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06); Sunday — RHP Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15)

THURSDAY'S SCOUTING REPORT

▶ Sale, Red Sox: This will be just his 13th start since 2019. He’s endured a string of injuries, running the gamut from Tommy John surgery, to a rib injury, broken pinky and broken wrist. He only lasted three innings in his season debut against the Orioles, allowing three homers and seven runs.

▶ Turnbull, Tigers: His first start back after 19 months wasn’t exactly the dream scenario he’d hoped for. He struggled to find the feel of one of his best weapons, his slider. He didn’t get out of the third inning. That’s how it goes for most pitchers coming back from Tommy John. There’s ups and downs still to navigate through. With the added adrenaline of the home opener, expect a much more Bull-ish performance this time.