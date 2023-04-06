Live updates: Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox, Opening Day at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers will play at Comerica Park for the first time this season as they take on the Boston Red Sox in their home opener.

Spencer Turnbull will look for a bounce-back start after getting hit around by the Rays last Saturday. Maybe pitching at the friendly confines of Comerica Park will ease him in a bit.

This game also will mark the debut of Comerica Park's new dimensions. How they affect hitters will be something to watch all season long.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

On deck: Red Sox

▶ Series: Three games at Comerica Park, Detroit

▶ First pitch: Thursday — 1:10 p.m.; Saturday — 4:10 p.m.; Sunday — 1:10 p.m.

▶ TV/radio: All three games on Bally Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

▶ Probables: Thursday — LHP Chris Sale (0-0. 21.00) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00); Saturday — RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40) vs. LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06); Sunday — RHP Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 4.15).

Scouting report

▶ Sale, Red Sox: This will be just his 13th start since 2019. He’s endured a string of injuries, running the gamut from Tommy John surgery, to a rib injury, broken pinky and broken wrist. He only lasted three innings in his season debut against the Orioles, allowing three homers and seven runs.

▶ Turnbull, Tigers: His first start back after 19 months wasn’t exactly the dream scenario he’d hoped for. He struggled to find the feel of one of his best weapons, his slider. He didn’t get out of the third inning. That’s how it goes for most pitchers coming back from Tommy John. There’s ups and downs still to navigate through. With the added adrenaline of the home opener, expect a much more Bull-ish performance this time.

— Chris McCosky