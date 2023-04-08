Tigers' Meadows battling anxiety, placed on IL, Baddoo up from Toledo

Detroit – The Tigers Saturday scratched outfielder Austin Meadows from the lineup and placed him on the 10-day injured list, as he continues to battle anxiety.

“The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” president Scott Harris said. “As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis.”

Meadows’ 2022 season ended in September when he announced that he’d been dealing with anxiety and was seeking help. He came to camp in good spirits and good physical health. He’s played in six of the Tigers’ first seven games, with five hits in 21 at-bats.

“We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field,” Harris said.

Akil Baddoo, who was off to a hot start at Toledo, was recalled and replaced Meadows in the starting lineup Saturday.

