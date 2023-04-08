Devers, Red Sox slam woebegone Tigers

Detroit – Grim day all the way around for the Tigers on Saturday.

It started with disheartening news that outfielder Austin Meadows has again stepped away from the club to focus on his mental health. His battle with an anxiety disorder, which forced him to end his season last September, continues.

"It's tough," catcher Jake Rogers said. "We are always cheering for Austin. We want him to be here with us. It sucks for him, but we're going to be here for him whenever he needs us to be."

The Tigers scratched Meadows from the lineup just minutes before game-time, plugging in Akil Baddoo, who was with Triple-A Toledo in Omaha Friday night.

Then the game happened.

The bashing Boston Red Sox put a 14-5 pounding on the Tigers at Comerica Park, highlighted by a second-inning grand slam home run by Rafael Devers.

"We couldn't get the ball off the ground as hitters and they did their job on their side of the plate," said Zach McKinstry, the Tigers second baseman who ended up pitching the ninth. "We just didn't have it today."

Tigers’ lefty starter Joey Wentz breezed through a clean first inning, needing just 11 pitches. He would throw 36 pitches in the second and not get through the inning.

He lost the strike zone, walking four batters in the inning, the last two forcing in runs with two outs and the bases loaded.

"I just wasn't very good," said Wentz, who ended up throwing 47 pitches and just 22 strikes. "I started spraying the ball after a pretty decent first inning. Just a horrible outing, frankly. I kind of screwed our team today. I didn't put anybody out of the bullpen in position to have success and that's not a good feeling."

Wentz gave way to right-hander Garrett Hill, who threw a 2-1 change-up on the outer edge of the plate to Devers. Devers took the pitch to the opposite field, just clearing the seven-foot wall in left field. Baddoo got back to the wall but he hit the fence and couldn’t jump as high as he needed to.

"Joey just didn't control the strike zone," Hinch said. "It's not easy. I can sit where I sit and say throw strikes. He's out there trying to throw strikes. But when you don't control the zone, I mean, five walks and five runs scored and multiple balls left the ballpark.

"It just turned into a mess for him. Very uncharacteristic of him and certainly on the opposite end of what we've been talking about what we need to do to be competitive."

BOX SCORE: Red Sox 14, Tigers 5

Hill, after walking the leadoff hitter Masataka Yoshida on four pitches to start the third inning, threw a 1-0 sinker in the middle of the plate to Adam Duvall. Duvall smashed it over the visitor’s bullpen on left-center field, 423 feet.

Eight runs on three hits in two innings.

"The difference between 0-1 and 1-0 is huge," Rogers said. "But when you are kind of all over the place (with command) you aren't going to get the benefit of the calls on the edge."

Devers wasn’t done. He scorched a cutter from lefty Tyler Alexander in the seventh, sending it deep into the seats in right field. The ball left his bat at 110 mph.

The Red Sox have hit 14 home runs - four each by Devers and Duvall - and scored 55 runs in their first eight games.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have lost three straight and are 2-6 on the season with a minus-32 run differential.

Both Hill and Alexander had extended outings. Hill went 3.1 innings and threw 43 pitches and Alexander went three innings and threw 48 pitches. Hinch was asked after the game if the bullpen might need a fresh arm or two, with another tough series coming up next at Toronto.

"I'd like the arms that are here to throw strikes," he said. "That in itself would put us a step forward. We have an off day on Monday. We will look at everything. But the most important thing is to control the strike zone. That will put us in a better position than adding an arm."

