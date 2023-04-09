Tigers hopeful Michael Lorenzen can rejoin rotation late next week

Detroit — Manager AJ Hinch said before Sunday's game that he is hopeful right-hander Michael Lorenzen will be able to rejoin the Tigers’ rotation next week.

Lorenzen, on the injured list with a left groin strain, made a 56-pitch, 2.1-inning rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Toledo at Omaha. He gave up a run on two hits and three walks.

“The strike-throwing wasn’t perfect,” Hinch said. “But he feels great. His stuff was OK. He felt like he got a pretty good workout in. He feels ready.”

Lorenzen, whom the Tigers signed for $8.5 million this offseason, was scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Sunday and get checked out again by the team’s training and medical staff.

“Our hope is that his next outing will be in the big leagues,” Hinch said. “That’s our expectation but we have to make sure everything checks out.”

The Tigers have an off day Monday before playing three games in Toronto. Lorenzen is eligible to come off the IL on Monday, but he won't pitch against the Blue Jays. His turn would come around on Friday or Saturday, unless Hinch decided to reconfigure the rotation after the off day.

Presumably, lefty Joey Wentz would be optioned to Toledo to clear Lorenzen’s spot on the roster.

