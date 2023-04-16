Start of Tigers' series finale vs. Giants on Sunday delayed by inclement weather

The Tigers' attempt at a series sweep was delayed Sunday by Mother Nature.

Inclement weather delayed the start of Sunday's series finale between the Tigers and San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park. First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m., but will not start any sooner than 3 p.m., the Tigers announced.

"After discussions with Major League Baseball and weather experts, it's been determined that today's game will not begin earlier than 3 p.m.," the Tigers tweeted. "Additional announcements about the start time will come as information becomes available."

The Tigers opened the series with walk-off victories on Friday and Saturday.