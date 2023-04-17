Tigers game vs. Guardians postponed; doubleheader on tap Tuesday

The Detroit News

The Tigers' series opener against the Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

"After consultation with Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians, and out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort, tonight’s game has been postponed due to forecasted cold temperatures and heavy winds," the Tigers said in a statement.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday, starting at 1:10 p.m.

It's the second straight day a Tigers game has been postponed because of weather. Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants also was postponed, and rescheduled for July 24.