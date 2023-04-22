Tigers squander early chance and never recover, lose third straight

Baltimore – The Tigers continue to fight for some equilibrium in this young baseball season.

They have followed up their five-game winning streak with a three-game skid.

The Baltimore Orioles scored four times in the third inning against lefty Joey Wentz and coasted to a 5-1 win on a cold, wet Saturday night at Camden Yards. The Tigers are now 1-10 against teams from the American League East, 6-2 against all others.

The Tigers had a chance to gain control of this one in the first inning. Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson was spraying pitches. He gave up a single to Javier Báez, extending his hitting streak to eight games, and then walked Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter to load the bases with one out.

Gibson fell behind Spencer Torkelson 2-0 before striking him out. He fell behind Zach McKinstry 3-0 and McKinstry hit a bullet right at right fielder Anthony Santander.

He wouldn’t give up another hit until his last pitch of the outing. With one out in the seventh inning, McKinstry blasted an 0-2 sinker 410 feet into the seats in right-center.

BOX SCORE: Orioles 5, Tigers 1

In between, though, Gibson dispatched 11 straight and 18 of 19 Tigers hitters, allowing only a walk to Akil Baddoo.

Mixing sinkers, sweepers and change-ups, Gibson struck out a career-high 11, inducing 18 swinging strikes (on 34 swings) and 25 called strikes.

Wentz looked sharp early, cruising through the first two innings on 25 pitches with three strikeouts. But he needed 30 pitches to get through the third and damage was inflicted, most of it with two outs.

Gunnar Henderson led off with a single. Wentz then balked — he lost his footing and didn’t complete his delivery – and threw a wild pitch.

With two outs and Henderson still at third, Adley Rutschman hit a broken-bat dunker into shallow left field to score the first run.

With a single and a walk, the Orioles loaded the bases. Third baseman Ramon Urias unloaded them lining a double off the wall in right field.

Former Tiger James McCann finished the scoring against Wentz, blasting a solo home into the bullpen in left-center in the fourth inning.

Right-hander Will Vest, just recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace the injured Trey Wingenter (shoulder tendinitis), made an impressive season debut. He retired all six hitters he faced, with four strikeouts. With a 95-mph four-seamer, slider and change-up, Vest got five swinging strikes and six called strikes in 25 total pitches.

McKinstry was the first to enjoy the Tigers' new dugout home run celebration. Greene brought a Detroit Red Wings helmet and gloves and a hockey stick into the dugout. McKinstry put on the bucket as he walked through the high-five line — he forgot the gloves — and then pantomimed a slap shot.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky