Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez has perfect game through six innings vs. Orioles

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez has a perfect game through six innings Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The lefthander has set down the first 18 batters he's faced at Camden Yards, registering four strikeouts in a game that remains scoreless heading into the top of the seventh.

Two Orioles pitchers held the Tigers to five hits through the first six innings.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.