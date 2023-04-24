Tigers' Maton hits 3-run homer to beat Brewers, ends 4-game skid

Milwaukee – Manager AJ Hinch’s decision to move Nick Maton into the cleanup spot seemed curious, especially since Maton hadn’t got a hit in his last 22 at-bats and was 1 for his last 25.

But, as he said before the game, he hadn’t lost faith in Maton and more importantly, Maton hadn’t lost faith in himself.

“Nothing is going to shake him,” Hinch said. “One of the things I like about him is that he’s unflappable. There’s not an ounce of panic in him and he’s not going to see any panic in more or anyone else around here.

“He shows up every day ready to play, same preparation, same approach, same bark.”

The man they call Wolfie made the skipper look like a prophet Monday night.

First Maton broke his slump with a bunt single in the first inning and then in the third, after the Tigers very nearly ran themselves out of a big inning, whacked a 3-1 fastball into the right-field seats, the three-run home run sending the Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, snapping their four-game losing streak.

“Definitely needed that one personally and we needed it as a team, too,” Maton said. “I’ve felt good about my swing. I’ve been putting pretty good swings on the ball. But one game can change everything about how you look at it.

“I’ve had the same confidence in what I can do the entire time, whether the results showed it or not. You just have to keep grinding. It’s a long season.”

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Brewers 2

Before Maton’s blast, though, there was some negative juju in the air at American Family Field. Shoot, there’s been bad juju in the air around the Tigers for a better part of a week. Not getting key outs to stop big innings. Not getting key hits to produce big innings. Every miscue, every mental blunder magnified by a miniscule margin for error created by an offense that has produced the fewest runs in the game.

And up until Maton connected, it was looking like more of the same on Monday.

Brewers starter Colin Rea walked three batters in the third inning and two of them were thrown out on dubious base running plays by the Tigers. First Eric Haase, who had been 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts in his career, was caught stealing on a play where the batter, Akil Baddoo, took a center-cut fastball on a 2-1 count.

Hinch confirmed that Baddoo missed the hit-and-run sign, leaving Haase hung out to dry.

Worse, though, was Riley Greene getting thrown out at third with Baddoo standing on third base.

With Baddoo on second and Greene on first, Javier Báez singled to right field. Baddoo was held at third base but Greene, when he saw the throw from the outfield go over the cut-off man, sprinted for third base thinking Baddoo had scored.

He was out in a rundown for the second out of the inning.

Maton, though, vaporized the bad juju with his fourth home run of the season.

“It’s just about taking the lead,” Hinch said. “We don’t really think about those things during the game. We made a couple of mistakes but Nick came up with the big hit. That three-run homer gave us a lead. That’s a hit we haven’t been able to get over this last week or so – that big hit with runners in scoring position and with two outs.”

Said Haase: “It just changes the way the game is. Our bullpen can come in with a lead. We don’t have to give in to anybody. We can do what our game plan says and not trying to play from behind, trying to get things going – the game is just completely different.”

Maton’s blast provided the much-needed crooked number and Tigers’ lefty starter Matthew Boyd did his part to prevent the Brewers from retaliating. He gave two of those runs back on solo home runs – to William Contreras and Oakland University’s Mike Brosseau −but he struck out eight in five solid innings.

“I just went out and attacked the strike zone,” said Boyd, who earned his first win as a Tiger since June 14, 2021. “They are a team that doesn’t chase very much so you’ve got to be in the zone with them.”

Boyd threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 21 batters and got 19 swinging strikes (11 with his four-seamer) and 16 called strikes. He stole first-pitch strikes six times with his curveball.

“I was able to throw that curve for a strike, really all of my pitches for strikes and that definitely opens it up,” he said. “Any time you can throw multiple pitches for strikes, it’s going to open up your fastball.”

His best work came in the fourth inning when he stranded the bases loaded, getting Joey Wiemer to fly to shallow center and striking out Blake Perkins, blowing a 92-mph fastball by him.

“It was that big at-bat that we’ve been talking about,” Hinch said. “We haven’t been winning that at-bat in this stretch but Boyd did it tonight with the big punch-out.”

The Tigers did something else in this game they haven’t done much of this season – they manufactured a run. Haase and his underappreciated wheels was the catalyst. He led off the fifth with a hustle double on a line drive to left field that bounced a few feet away from diving left fielder Perkins.

He went to third on a ground out by Baddoo and then, with a nifty slide around catcher Contreras, scored on a hard ground ball to second base by Greene.

“That’s a lot of pressure on the infielder there,” Haase said. “Riley beat the ball on the ground and it was high chop. The ball was in the air for a bit. I knew it was going to be bang-bang. It was a good throw and I was fortunate to slide in behind him.

“It was nice to manufacture a run. It was a close game and we made them have to make a play. That’s what’s been happening to us. So for us to be on the other end of it was nice.”

All that was left was for the bullpen to lock it down. Done

Jose Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley got eight straight outs, seven on ground balls. Holton needed only five pitches to get three ground outs in the seventh.

Alex Lange got the ninth and the Brewers sent up three of their big-boppers off the bench. He got Christian Yelich to fly to right (good running catch by Matt Vierling). He fell behind 3-0 to Rowdy Tellez and came back to strike him out chasing a breaking ball. Then he locked it down striking out Jesse Winker for his second save.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky