Carpenter's three-run homer lifts Tigers to second straight win over Brewers

Milwaukee – The odds didn’t seem in his favor.

Kerry Carpenter was the only left-handed hitter in the Tigers’ starting lineup Tuesday against Brewers’ lefty starter Eric Lauer. Lefties had just one hit against Lauer this season. And Carpenter had only one at-bat against a lefty this year and it ended with a strikeout.

Baseball, man.

Carpenter came up with two on and one out in the second inning and poleaxed a 92-mph fastball from Lauer into the right-field seats. His fourth home run of the year triggered a four-run inning, the Tigers’ best single-inning outburst of the season.

But that was all the scoring they did. What were the odds that would be enough?

It was a night for longshots. Thanks again to some gritty work by the bullpen, the Tigers were able to hold off the Brewers and take their second straight game in American Family Field, 4-3.

"That was a fun matchup," said Carpenter, who said his plan was to hunt Lauer's fastball. "I was looking heater out and over (the plate) and I saw it out of his hand well."

What did manager AJ Hinch see?

"I saw him just launch that ball," he said, smiling. "You just feel good about him in the box, even if there's been a couple of at-bats in-between his good ones. He's dangerous. We've seen it over and over. When he gets to a good count and gets to a pitch on time, he can hit it out of any ballpark."

Hinch gave Riley Greene a rare start off, but he had other options to start against Lauer, albeit left-handed options -- Zach McKinstry or Nick Maton. Why did he plug in Carpenter, who had fewer at-bats against lefties than any of the others.

"There's reasons why we match our guys up, but I'm not going to disclose all that," he said. "We liked the matchup. We went to that matchup for a specific reason. But I don't love talking about it."

Fair enough.

"I'm confident against lefties, too," Carpenter said. "I was ready for it."

The Brewers kept chipping away. They got two runs off starter Spencer Turnbull, who struggled with his command and did well to limit the damage to two runs over his four innings. Lefty Tyler Alexander pitched a clean fifth inning but left a cutter up and over the plate Rowdy Tellez leading off the sixth and it was a one-run game.

Enter rookie Mason Englert. The last time he pitched was Sunday in Baltimore. He threw one pitch, a walk-off wild pitch in the 10th inning. That ball that he spiked was in his locker Tuesday.

"I don't know why I kept it," he shrugged.

He can replace it now with the ball from his first big-league win. Englert set down six straight Brewers' hitters before Luke Voit led off the eighth with a double. Undaunted, Englert struck out Willy Adames and then won a nine-pitch fight with Tellez, finally punching him out with a 3-2 curveball.

"You call it poise, but I call it strike-throwing," Hinch said. "He is relentless in the zone and when he gets into leverage he can pitch around the zone and get some funky swings...His mindset is good. He's going to try to beat you to a strike and when he does he's got some weapons to get guys out."

He was wielding some dastardly changeups, cutters and curveballs off a 92-mph four-seamer. And he used all of the pitches against Tellez. He was shaking off signs from catcher Jake Rogers throughout the at-bat. He shook to a changeup and got a called strike two. Five pitches later, with the count full, he shook to throw a curveball, his least-used pitch.

And he got Tellez to chase.

"I was shaking Jake but it wasn't because we weren't on the same page," Englert said. "It's just I was trying to think outside the box and throw stuff I don't normally throw in those spots. He seen a lot (of pitches) and that's a guy who can do a lot of damage. I tried to find something different and the curveball isn't something I've been throwing a whole lot.

"It was the only pitch he hadn't seen."

Right-hander Jason Foley finished the eighth inning freezing William Contreras with a 98-mph heater and worked a clean ninth inning for his second save. .

"The entire pen stepped up," Hinch said. "Tyler gave up the home run but he got some important outs for us. Turnbull gave us what he could and the pen took care of the rest. In a close game you're going to need multiple guys throw well. All our guys did their part."

Turnbull walked three hitters and had eight, three-ball counts in his four innings. But he only allowed three hits and the two runs were scored on ground ball outs.

"I'm proud of the way I battled," Turnbull said. "I didn't give in to any of their hitters and I'm proud of that. And, the team got a big win and that's what really matters."

