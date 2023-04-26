Tigers can't complete sweep vs. Brewers

Milwaukee — Two steps forward, one step back.

The Tigers, who had won the first two games of this series, never quite got started in the finale Wednesday, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at American Family Field. The Tigers had won five straight against the Brewers.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 6, Tigers 2

Talk about a shaky start.

In the top of the first inning, the Tigers lost the services of shortstop Javier Báez. He was hit in the left hand by a 93-mph fastball from Brewers’ starter Freddy Peralta and was removed from the game. Later, the club announced that X-rays on Baez's hand were negative and called it a left-hand contusion.

Big loss considering Báez came in on a 10-game hitting streak, hitting .385 during that stretch.

Then came the bottom of the first inning. Tigers’ starter Michael Lorenzen hit Christian Yelich and walked his former Reds teammate Jesse Winker to start his outing. Rowdy Tellez ripped an RBI double and Brian Anderson poked a two-run single — six batters, three runs in what ended up being a 30-pitch first inning.

Lorenzen pitched out of a bases-load mess in the second but gave up a two-run homer to Victor Caratini on a first-pitch cutter over the heart of the plate in the third.

He retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced through five innings, but he was at 100 pitches. But the fatal damage was done and his day was over.

The Tigers managed one brief flurry against Peralta. It started when right fielder Anderson misplayed Nick Maton’s fly ball to the warning track in right-center. It was scored a two-base error. Peralta got the next two outs before Akil Baddoo came through in an 0-2 count, slapping an opposite-field RBI double down the line in right.

He scored on the next pitch, a single to left by Jake Rogers.

The two unearned runs was all Peralta yielded with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Baddoo doubled again leading off the seventh off right-handed reliever Bryse Wilson. He tagged and aggressively took third on a fly ball to center field with one out but that’s where his journey ended.

Wilson got a called third strike on Matt Vierling and Eric Haase, pinch-hitting against lefty reliever Hoby Milner, flew out to the wall in right.

The Tigers ended up using three different players at shortstop — Zach McKinstry, Maton and Jonathan Schoop. Matt Vierling moved from the outfield to third base and then to second base. All the moves a result of manager AJ Hinch trying to create matchup advantages at the plate and generate offense.

After Schoop lined a one-out double in the eighth inning, Hinch sent up right-handed hitting Tyler Nevin to bat for Maton. Brewers manager Craig Counsell countered with righty Peter Strzelecki. Nevin was punched out on three pitches.

The Tigers, who were swept in the three-game series in Baltimore, went 2-4 on the road trip and come home with a 9-14 record.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky