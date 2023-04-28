Let's play two: Tigers-Orioles postponed, twin-bill set for Saturday

Detroit — The Tigers-Orioles game scheduled for Friday night was postponed by the persistent rains that fell most of the day and were forecasted to continue throughout the night.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game to start at 12:10 p.m. and the second at 5:10 p.m.

The postponement also postpones any medical update on Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who injured his right shoulder after crashing into the wall Thursday night. Carpenter was in the clubhouse Friday, presumably getting treatment.

Neither he nor manager AJ Hinch addressed the media.

Also postponed Friday was lefty Tarik Skubal's first bullpen session. Skubal, recovering from flexor tendon surgery, did his long toss on the field. Saturday will be the first time he threw off the mound since the surgery last year.

On deck: Orioles

Game 1: 12:10 p.m., Comerica Park

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1.

Scouting report:

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12), Orioles: Against the Tigers on Sunday, he threw 41 four-seam fastballs (95.8 mph average, touching 97). Off that, he mixed sliders, changeups and curveballs. The Tigers hit some balls hard, had a lot of traffic on the bases, but couldn’t push across a run.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32), Tigers: How good has he been? He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 straight innings. In his last two starts, he’s allowed five hits, all singles, with 16 strikeouts and no walks. He was perfect for 6.2 innings in Baltimore last Sunday. For the season, hitters are slashing a meek .194/.228/.296 against him. The average exit velocity on the balls in play against him is 83.7 mph. Domination.

Game 2: 5:10 p.m.

RHP Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20). Orioles: He hasn’t exactly missed a lot of bats, giving up 17 runs (seven home runs) in 24.2 innings. Left-handed hitters are feasting on him — .333/.373/.604 with a .977 OPS.

LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 4.26), Tigers: He’s coming off his most encouraging start of the season. He was bullying Brewers hitters with a lively four-seam fastball that was sitting at 92 mph and hitting 94 with 2,500 rpms of spin. He got 11 swinging strikes with it and five called strikes. He was also landing his curveball, six called strikes.