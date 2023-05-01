Tigers Today podcast: Mets series a reminder of what Detroit baseball used to be

Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the 10-17 Tigers and the silver linings this year heading into this week's home series against Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer of the Mets.

Here are highlights of The Detroit News' Tigers Today podcast:

More:Homecoming week: Tigers expected to face old friends Scherzer and Verlander back-to-back

:55: Silver linings with 10-17 record

3:10: Matt Vierling's .736 on-base percentage

6:20: Taking advantage of leverage counts

8:40: Javier Báez better since benching

11:30: Twitter baseball fans target Báez

13:20: Spencer Turnbull shows progress after surgery

More:'Life is not easy': Tigers' Turnbull staying patient as he grinds through early struggles

15:20: Eduardo Rodriguez could be trade asset

17:50: Tarik Skubal on road to recovery

21:30: Scherzer scheduled to pitch Wednesday, Verlander Thursday

24:20: Mets series, then Cardinals, Guardians

27:30: Tigers keep on battling

