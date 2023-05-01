Tigers Today podcast: Mets series a reminder of what Detroit baseball used to be
Tony Paul and Chris McCosky talk about the 10-17 Tigers and the silver linings this year heading into this week's home series against Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer of the Mets.
Here are highlights of The Detroit News' Tigers Today podcast:
:55: Silver linings with 10-17 record
3:10: Matt Vierling's .736 on-base percentage
6:20: Taking advantage of leverage counts
8:40: Javier Báez better since benching
11:30: Twitter baseball fans target Báez
13:20: Spencer Turnbull shows progress after surgery
15:20: Eduardo Rodriguez could be trade asset
17:50: Tarik Skubal on road to recovery
21:30: Scherzer scheduled to pitch Wednesday, Verlander Thursday
24:20: Mets series, then Cardinals, Guardians
27:30: Tigers keep on battling
