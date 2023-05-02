Tigers-Mets postponed Tuesday, rescheduled for doubleheader Wednesday

Detroit – Inclement weather forced the postponement of the Tigers-Mets' game at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.

It’s the fourth postponement of a game at Comerica Park this season.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday – Game 1 starting at 1:40 p.m. and Game 2 at 6:40 p.m.

The pitching matchups are now Mets lefty Joey Lucchessi vs. Joey Wentz in the first game; Max Scherzer vs. Michael Lorenzen in the nightcap.

