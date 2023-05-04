Rodriguez shines, Tigers tag Verlander for two home runs, sweep Mets

Detroit — When he was a rookie breaking in with the Oakland Athletic, Tigers manager AJ Hinch faced Dwight Gooden, Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens. He remembers standing behind the plate a little in awe when Cal Ripken, Jr., or Barry Bonds stepped into the batter’s box.

“I mean, you can deny it all you want as a manager or a player; you can say it’s just another game,” he said. “But, it’s not.”

The Tigers see pictures of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in their clubhouse every day. Eric Haase, the Livonia native, grew up watching both in their heydays in Detroit. Heck yes, there is extra juice when you get the chance to compete against the greats.

They certainly rose to the challenge Wednesday night, beating Scherzer — and again Thursday against Verlander, who was making his first start with the Mets.

The Tigers greeted him with back-to-back home runs in the first inning — by Riley Greene and Javier Baez — and then rode the brilliance of Eduardo Rodriguez to a 2-0 win and a series sweep of the Mets.

“We try to fake it as pros and big-leaguers and we try to keep our own personal vibe,” Hinch said. “But, deep down inside, that little kid in you that watched these guys — like when you see our young players walk in and see Miggy — it’s not normal to be able to have the opportunity to do that.

“You realize exactly where you’re at when you have someone of that magnitude around you.”

Greene unloaded on a hanging curveball and sent it 383 feet into the seats in right field and Baez smoked a 95-mph four-seamer, hitting it into the seats in right-center. Nine pitches in and Verlander was down, 2-0.

Five of the Tigers’ six hitters hit balls with exit velocities of 100 mph or harder. But then Verlander, settled in. He allowed only three singles the rest of the way, with five strikeouts.

Verlander, who started the season on the injured list because of a lat strain, had only made one rehab start prior to taking the ball Thursday. He was at 79 pitches after five innings, and manager Buck Showalter went to his bullpen.

The Comerica Park crowd, announced at 18,365, gave Verlander a warm ovation at the beginning and end of his outing.

But, they saved their loudest cheers for Rodriguez, who was sensational.

Crisscrossing all quadrants of the plate with a deft blend of four-seam fastballs, cutters and sinkers, with a few well-timed changeups mixed in, he blanked the Mets for eight innings, allowing just two singles with nine strikeouts.

Over his last five starts, covering 34.2 innings, Rodriguez has allowed two runs with 33 strikeouts.

He struck out nine Mets, getting Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Tommy Pham — the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters — twice each. He punched all three out in order in the seventh.

He induced 13 swings-and-misses (five with the changeup, on eight swings) and 23 called strikes. The 16 balls the Mets put in play had an average exit velocity of 83 mph.

Straight domination.

Alex Lange, for the second time in this series, closed it out, for his fifth save.

