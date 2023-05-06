Tigers show resilience in winning fifth straight

St. Louis – The Tigers fought back from a three-run and then a two-run deficit Saturday. They squandered a glorious chance to take their first lead of the day in the top of the ninth.

But they didn't stop scratching. Akil Baddoo launched an opposite-field ground-rule double to score free runner Jonathan Schoop in the top of the 10th and the Tigers held on and beat the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, 6-5.

The Tigers went into the bottom of the 10th without their two top late-inning relievers. Alex Lange and Jason Foley both had pitched in five of the last seven days. That left it up to Jose Cisnero, who got the last five outs to lock it down.

He got a big defensive play from first baseman Spencer Torkelson in the 10th. He fielded a hard-hit grounder by Alec Burleson, wheeled and threw a strike to third baseman Andy Ibanez to cut down the free runner. High risk, high reward.

The win extended both the Tigers’ winning streak (five games) and the Cardinals’ losing streak (eight).

The Tigers had runners at second and third and nobody out in the top of the ninth. Ibanez singled and Riley Greene, with his third hit of the day, doubled him to third. But after Javier Báez popped out, Ibanez tagged and tried to score on a shallow fly to right field by Jonathan Schoop.

No chance. Right-fielder Lars Nootbar's rocket throw to the plate beat Ibanez by several feet.

Spencer Turnbull was one strike from walking off the mound in the fifth inning feeling good about his five-inning performance.

After a three-batter hiccup in the second inning, Turnbull settled in and set down 11 of 12 hitters with five strikeouts. He punched out reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt three times. And the Tigers rallied for three runs off Cardinals’ ace Adam Wainwright to tie the score in the top of the fifth.

But with a runner on first base and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Turnbull put a 94-mph four-seam fastball, on a 2-2 count, in the heart of the hitting zone and Nolan Arenado crushed it. He sent it into the third deck in left field to put the Cardinals back up 5-3.

But the frustration continues for Turnbull, grinding to find his form after Tommy John surgery. All the damage came on two pitches – the two-run homer by Arenado and, in the second inning, a three-run homer by Dylan Carlson.

They might have been the two worst pitches Turnbull threw in the outing – center-cut heater to Arenado and a hanging slider to Carlson.

There were stretches, though, when he resembled his pre-surgery self. He was effectively mixing firm sinkers and four-seamers to the right-handed hitters – sinkers diving in and four-seamers staying on plane up in the strike zone.

He didn’t have a particularly good feel for his curveball or change-up, but with the one notable exception, he had good action on his slider, which he was throwing 3 mph firmer than normal (86 mph average).

The Tigers, though, kept scrapping. Wainwright, making his season debut, cruised through the first four innings allowing two singles. Then Akil Baddoo happened in the fifth.

He led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a shallow fly ball to right and then scored on a single by Eric Haase. The Tigers were energized.

Zack Short rolled a double inside the bag at third base. Zach McKinstry then flared a 223-foot pop-up behind second base. Normally, that would not have been deep enough to score Haase from third. But second baseman Brendan Donovan and right fielder Nootbar didn’t communicate. Donovan caught the ball but he collided with Nootbar and got spun around.

Haase scored easily and Riley Greene followed with an RBI single to left, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and tying the score, ever so briefly, 3-3.

After the Arenado homer, Spencer Torkelson delivered a pair of RBI hits. He chased Wainwright in the sixth with an RBI single. Nick Maton, who came in 4 for his last 27, had doubled to start the inning.

In the seventh, Torkelson delivered a two-out single off right-handed reliever Chris Stratton, scoring Greene and tying things back up, 5-5.

