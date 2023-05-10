Another strong Rodriguez outing propels Tigers to 5-0 win over Guardians

Cleveland — Flush it and move on.

That was Spencer Torkelson's advice after the Tigers left 12 runners on base in a 2-0 loss Tuesday night. Advice heeded.

In fact, they flipped the script with the first three batters Wednesday.

Against right-hander Peyton Battenfield, Zach McKinstry smacked a single on the first pitch of the game and advanced to second on a passed ball. Javier Báez followed with a single (1-for-1 with runners in scoring position).

McKinstry stopped at third but scored a few pitches later on a ground ball by Riley Greene. Andy Ibanez followed with a two-out RBI double, and the Tigers were on their way to a series-winning 5-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

By the end of the third inning, they produced four hits in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position, worth five runs.

In the third, Báez ripped a two-strike double into the left-center gap. Torkelson and Ibanez followed with two-out, RBI singles and Akil Baddoo plated two runs with a double. The second run scored on an errant throw by right-fielder Gabriel Arias.

That was more than enough for Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez. He blanked the Guardians for seven innings, allowing four singles (only one left the infield).

He’s now limited opponents to one run or less in six straight starts, the second-best stretch by a Tigers starter since Michael Fulmer did the same in 2016. Justin Verlander went seven straight games allowing a run or less in 2011.

Rodriguez has allowed two runs in his last 41.2 innings, with 41 strikeouts and six walks.

He didn’t stray far from the formula Wednesday, though he did throw 11 straight four-seam fastballs to start his outing. But, he fed the Guardians his usual smartly-located mix of four-seamers, cutters and changeups.

He got six swinging strikes and 13 called strikes with his fastball. The changeup was his secondary weapon of choice against the eight right-handed hitters in the Cleveland lineup. He got five swinging strikes with it and a lot of soft contact (five balls in play, average exit velocity of 76 mph).

He had one stressful inning and it was self-inflicted. He walked Josh Bell and David Fry with two outs. Mike Freeman’s infield single loaded the bases. But, after a visit from pitching coach Chris Fetter, Rodriguez got a called third straight on Mike Zunino, one of his three punchouts of Zunino.

The Tigers have won six of their last eight series and come home for a weekend series against the Mariners with a 17-19 record.

