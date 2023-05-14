Tigers bounce back to salvage series finale vs. Mariners

Detroit — The Tigers came home from Cleveland on Wednesday night feeling pretty good. They’d won back-to-back road series, were in second place in the division and sniffing the .500 mark at 17-19.

That started to feel like a long time ago. Especially after the Seattle Mariners rolled into Comerica Park and swatted the Tigers on the nose a couple of times.

On Sunday, though, the Tigers got back on their feet. They took advantage of a spate of wildness by reliever Matt Brash in the seventh inning and took the series finale, 5-3.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Mariners 3

They entered the bottom of the seventh tied 3-3, having chased Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in the sixth. Lefty reliever Gabe Speier, a former Tigers farmhand, walked Jake Rogers and gave up a single to pinch-hitter Jonathan Schoop.

With one out, Mariners’ manager Scott Servais brought in right-hander Brash. He got Javier Báez to fly deep to right field. Rogers tagged and advanced to third. Brash walked Spencer Torkelson on five pitches. It appeared he was pitching around Torkelson with Nick Maton on deck.

Understandable. Maton was 0 for 3 on the day with two strikeouts and was 3 for 29 with 11 strikeouts in May.

But Brash hit Maton on the foot, forcing in the go-ahead run. Then he walked Andy Ibanez to force in another.

The Tigers' bullpen, stout again, this time for 6.1 innings, locked it down. Lefty Chasen Shreve worked a clean eighth with two strikeouts and handed it over to Alex Lange, who earned his seventh save. Lange walked a pair of hitters in the ninth, but he struck out Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernandez.

Lange has not allowed a run in 13.1 consecutive innings.

For six innings, the Tigers persistently scratched and clawed at Gilbert. Báez knocked in runs in the first (with a ground out, scoring Zach McKinstry from third) and in the third (single). Riley Greene, who had three hits, singled in both of those innings and scored in the third.

They left two runners on in the fifth, thanks to some sterling defensive play in center field by Julio Rodriguez. First Greene hit a sinking liner that Rodriguez caught on a slide. Statcast said there was a .330 expected batting average on that ball.

Báez followed with a shot to wall in right-center. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 102 mph and had a .760 expected batting average. Rodriguez got a good jump and made the catch.

Finally, they broke through in the sixth. With two outs, Ibanez doubled, ending Gilbert’s day. Akil Baddoo greeted reliever Trevor Gott with an RBI double to left, tying the game, 3-3.

The Mariners deployed their left fielders relatively shallow in this series, especially with runners at second base. This time, Baddoo lined it over the reach of left fielder Sam Haggerty.

The bullpen’s day was long because Tigers’ starter Joey Wentz’s day was short.

He continues to be unable to produce consecutive good starts. Coming off a win in Cleveland, he didn’t survive the third inning Sunday, chased after allowing three runs and six hits in 2.2 innings.

He pitched out of trouble in the second inning but gave up four straight singles and balked in a run to start the third.

Relievers Jose Cisnero and Mason Englert kept the Mariners off the board through the sixth.

Interesting decision by Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch in the sixth. Rodriguez came up with a runner at second and two outs. It was still a 3-2 game. Hinch does not issue many intentional walks, but Rodriguez had four hits and a home run in this series. If ever he was going to issue one ...

But he did not. After a visit from pitching coach Chris Fetter, Englert got Rodriguez to pop out to first on first-pitch fastball up and in.

