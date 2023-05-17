Tough day: Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez roughed up, AJ Hinch ejected in shutout loss

Detroit — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched so consistently well the last six weeks, it almost seemed robotic. Precise command of his four-seam fastball, sinker and cutter to all quadrants of the plate. One run or less in six straight starts.

Rodriguez confirmed on Wednesday, though, he is human.

He was nicked for four runs in five laborious innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates earned a split in the two-game series, beating the Tigers, 8-0, at Comerica Park. Manager AJ Hinch was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Nic Lentz.

BOX SCORE: Pirates 8, Tigers 0

Rough day all around for the home team.

Things veered off course for Rodriguez in a 29-pitch second inning. After a leadoff single and a walk, it looked like he might wriggle off the hook. Catcher Jake Rogers pounced on a bunt in front of the plate and threw out the lead runner at third.

Rodriguez then got Chris Owings looking at strike three.

No. 9 hitter Austin Hedges hit a first-pitch cutter into the gap in right-center. Matt Vierling, getting the start in center field against left-handed Pirates starter Rich Hill, tracked it to the warning track and got his glove on it.

He did not secure the catch, though, and it was scored a two-run double.

Rodriguez gave up a solo homer to Rodolfo Castro in the fourth, another center-cut cutter. And in the fifth he gave up a squibbed double inside the bag at first to Bryan Reynolds and an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen.

He needed 98 pitches to get through five innings and he had six hits and two walks on his ledger.

The Tigers’ hitters, meanwhile, were utterly flummoxed for six innings by the craftmanship of the 43-year-old Hill. He not only mixed six pitches with a velocity range of slow (89 mph fastball) to slowest (65 mph curveball), he also mixed delivery speeds and arm angles.

Vierling singled to lead off the first inning (a ball that deflected off Hill’s glove) and didn’t get another hit through six innings. The only other base runner against Hill was a walk to Spencer Torkelson. Hill ended up striking out seven and getting six ground-ball outs.

The Tigers never did get another hit. They struck out 14 times.

Hinch came out of the dugout in the fourth, essentially to protect left fielder Eric Haase who was arguing a called third strike. He only took a few steps before Lentz threw him out. It was Hinch’s first ejection of the season and he got his money’s worth, getting into Lentz’s face.

The Pirates sent nine batters to the plate in a four-run seventh inning, a rally fed by a defensive misplay by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. With one out, he dropped a throw at second base from shortstop Javier Báez.

Two of the four runs were unearned. Still, the Pirates strung together five hits off left Tyler Alexander.

