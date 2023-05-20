Nationals pitchers shut down Tigers for 5-2 victory

Washington, D.C. — The Tigers were hoping to get veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin out of the game sooner on Saturday.

The Washington Nationals deploy all right-handed pitchers in their bullpen. Tigers manager AJ Hinch had a fleet of left-handed hitters on his bench ready to exploit the matchup, not to mention lefty-swinging Riley Greene already in the middle of the lineup.

Corbin didn’t play to the strategy. He pitched six strong innings and the only smudge on his ledger was Spencer Torkelson’s 401-foot, two-run homer in the first inning. The last out he recorded was the 1,500th strikeout of his career — punching out Jonathan Schoop.

He left the Tigers just nine outs to erase a two-run (then a three-run) deficit. Didn’t happen.

The Nationals evened the series with a 5-2 win at Nationals Park. Detroit didn’t muster a hit off a trio of Nats relievers (Carl Edwards, Jr., Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan.)

Former Tiger Jeimer Candelario had a day, hitting a home run and a double, knocking in two.

Tigers’ starter Alex Faedo had it all going for four innings. His four-seam fastball was as lively as it’s been — sitting 94 mph and hitting 95 and 96, with 111 rpms added to his normal spin rate.

He was effectively throwing that pitch inside to the six left-handed hitters in the Nationals lineup, which opened up the outside of the zone for his slider and change-up.

He’d set down 11 straight hitters before Candelario locked on to a change-up and lined it into the right-field seats. It was his sixth homer, but the Tigers still led 2-1.

In the fifth, though, the Nationals broke through. Ildemaro Vargas singled and CJ Abrams doubled him to third. Both of those hits came on 93-mph fastballs. With two outs, leadoff hitter Lane Thomas lashed a slider into left field, scoring both runners.

The Nationals delivered another two-out run in the sixth against lefty reliever Tyler Holton. Holton got two quick outs before Corey Dickerson doubled and Keibert Ruiz singled him home.

Candelario capped the scoring with a two-out double inside the bag at third in the eighth.

