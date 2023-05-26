Forgettable Friday for the Tigers, beaten 12-3 by the White Sox

Detroit – You really hope manager AJ Hinch, who attended his youngest daughter’s high school graduation in Houston Friday, didn’t peek at his phone to check the score. It might’ve ruined his night.

The Chicago White Sox put up three runs in the first inning and never stopped scoring, beating the Tigers 12-3 at Comerica Park.

There had been two triples hit at Comerica Park all season. The White Sox hit three Friday – Andrew Benintendi, Clint Frazier and Yoan Moncada all found triples alley in right-center. Moncada had three hits with three RBI. Tim Anderson had four hits and scored three times. Benintendi had three hits.

Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered and knocked in three.

It was the third straight rough start for lefty Joey Wentz. After getting bounced in the third inning of his two previous starts, he got through four in this one but the damage against him was significant.

He had trouble locating his secondary pitches in the first inning and the White Sox took advantage of that by punishing his fastball. An RBI double by Vaughn and two-run single by Yasmani Grandal both came off Wentz’s heaters.

Wentz ended up with five runs and six hits on his ledger. In his last three starts he’s been tagged for 21 runs and 34 hits in 20.1 innings.

The White Sox greeted reliever Mason Englert with three runs in the fifth. After Moncada tripled in a run, Vaughn followed with a two-run homer to left-center. They piled on in the eighth, scoring three more runs against lefty Tyler Alexander.

The Tigers' best chance to fight their way back into this game came in the first. It was almost like the White Sox were trying to hold the door open for them.

It was a curious inning for third baseman Moncada.

With runners at second and third and no outs, Moncada fielded a ground ball by Javier Báez behind the bag. With a three-run lead, he tried to tag Zach McKinstry who had taken two steps off the bag and scrambled back safely. Instead of one out and a run in, the bases were loaded with no outs.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn struck out Spencer Torkleson and got Nick Maton to line out to first. Báez somehow eluded the tag by first baseman Vaughn, otherwise the inning would’ve ended there.

Akil Baddoo worked the count full and then tapped a ground ball wide of third base. On a 3-2 count and two outs, the runners were moving on the pitch, which Moncada either forgot or disregarded. Because after fielding the ground ball, he looked to throw to second. He had no play there; none on Baddoo, either.

Baddoo was credited with an RBI single.

The Tigers ended up giving that run back in the top of the second. Wentz got the first two outs and had Tim Anderson in an 0-2 hole. He ended up walking him. Benintendi followed with a slicing liner to center field.

Riley Greene didn’t seem to read the ball well off the bat and he had to adjust his route and dive at the last minute. The ball bounced past him and right fielder Matt Vierling wasn’t backing up the play. The ball rolled to the track – RBI triple.

The Tigers got two unearned runs in sixth without bothering to get a hit. Lynn, who finished the inning at 104 pitches, hit Torkelson. Then after an error by second baseman Hanser Alberto, he walked Baddoo and, with the bases loaded, Miguel Cabrera.

The Tigers managed just three hits in the game.

The final indignity, utility man Zack Short pitched the ninth. Flipping 44-mph pitches, he gave up three singles and a run.

Best to just flush and forget this one.

