Tigers notch convincing 7-3 win over White Sox, move closer to .500 mark

Detroit — The Tigers and White Sox saved all the plot twists for the final three innings Saturday, providing a most entertaining baseball game for the announced crowd of 24,685 at Comerica Park.

When the curtain fell, though, it was the Tigers taking bows with a gritty and convincing 7-3 win.

The White Sox scored three unearned runs in the top of the seventh to take a very sudden 3-2 lead.

The Tigers, undaunted, countered immediately. Against right-handed reliever Joe Kelly, Zach McKinstry homered with one out to tie it. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson hit back-to-back doubles and Eric Haase punched an RBI single.

Just like that, the two-run lead was restored and Zach Short doubled it with a 416-foot, two-run home run in the eighth.

The victory moved the Tigers closer to the elusive .500 mark (24-26) and half-game closer to the lead in the Central Division, in which they trailed the Twins by two games.

Behind a powerful performance by right-hander Michael Lorenzen, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning. Lorenzen, fiercely pounding the strike zone, was perfect through 5.2 innings — 17 straight outs.

No. 9 hitter Romy Gonzalez, who had been 0 for 16 against the Tigers, lined a single to right-center to break it up. Then the Tigers took a gut punch in the seventh.

Lorenzen walked the leadoff hitter and then gave up a single to Yoan Moncada. But he didn’t panic. He got Andrew Vaughn to pop out and he impressively won a 10-pitch fight with Yasmani Grandal, finally striking him out with an elevated, 95-mph fastball.

He was at 95 pitches and manager AJ Hinch summoned right-hander Jason Foley to face Jake Burger. Lorenzen, visibly upset about coming out of the game, got a standing ovation from the crowd.

And Foley did his job. He got Burger to hit a ground ball to second base but Andy Ibanez’s throw pulled Spencer Torkelson off the bag. Inning extended, bases loaded.

Left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets cleared the bases, tomahawking a 2-2, 97.5-mph sinker at the top of the strike zone over Riley Greene’s head in center field.

The air went out of the stadium, but not for long. McKinstry’s third home run of the season and his second of three hits in the game brought the largest crowd since Opening Day out of its seats again.

Lorenzen gave up three homers in his start, but he came out absolutely fearless in this one He pumped 18 strikes out of his first 20 pitches and never let up. He threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of the first 15 batters he faced.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, White Sox 3

He ended up striking out four and inducing nine ground ball outs.

McKinstry’s homer also broke a string of four hitless and scoreless innings for the Tigers.

They’d scratched across two runs in the second inning. After Akil Baddoo blooped a double to center and Jonathan Schoop punched an infield single through shortstop Tim Anderson, Ibanez lined an RBI single to right-center.

The hit snapped an 0-for-32 drought for Ibanez.

McKinstry, whose single in the first inning was 17th time he’d reached base in the last seven games, hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the second run.

Twitter@cmccosky