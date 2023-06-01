Here is a quick look at the Tigers' three-game series this weekend with the White Sox in Chicago.

On deck: Tigers at Chicago White Sox

▶ Series: Three games at Guarantee Rate Field, Chicago

▶ First pitch: Friday — 8:10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday — 2:10 p.m.

▶ TV/radio: All three games on Bally Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

▶ Probables: Friday — RHP Reese Olson (Major League debut) vs. TBA; Saturday — RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88); Sunday — TBA vs. RHP Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.52).

Scouting report

▶ Olson, Tigers: Per MLB Pipeline, Olson is the No. 11-ranked prospect in the Tigers’ system. He was acquired from the Brewers for Daniel Norris two years ago. Injuries kept him from competing during spring training and he got off to a rocky start at Toledo. But his last three starts have been strong — two runs in 14.1 innings with 22 strikeouts and six walks.

▶ TBA, White Sox: The White Sox have not announced their starting pitcher.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky