Detroit Tigers lose 'wild' one in 10th inning, 2-1, to Chicago White Sox

Chicago — In the three games since Riley Greene went on the injured list, the Tigers have scored four runs. And on Saturday, they lost their second straight game to the Chicago White Sox.

Yoan Moncada scored from third base with two outs in the 10th inning on a wild pitch by reliever Jose Cisnero, giving the White Sox a 2-1 win. Both runs scored on wild pitches.

After Romy Gonzalez's sacrifice bunt advanced the free runner Yoan Moncada to third base, the Tigers brought right-fielder Zach McKinstry into the infield, deploying five infielders and two outfielders. The positioning worked. Yasmani Grandal concluded an 11-pitch showdown with Cisnero by bouncing out to second base and the runner held at third.

But after an intentional walk and hit batsman, Cisnero's first pitch to Tim Anderson crossed up catcher Eric Haase and hit umpire Cory Blaser, allowing the winning run to score.

The Tigers stranded their free runner at second base in the top of the 10th.

For a minute it looked like the Michael Lorenzen might get beat by an inning in which he struck out the heart of the White Sox order but still allowed a run on a pair of two-out wild pitches.

That ignominious fate was dodged when the Tigers scored on a wild pitch of their own.

Bananas.

It would have been an awful waste of another tremendous performance by Lorenzen. That gifted run was the only one he allowed in seven innings. He gave up just two hits with no walks and struck out six. He carved up the White Sox lineup with a mix of sliders, four-seam fastballs and sinkers. He also skillfully mixed in sweepers and change-ups.

Seventeen balls were put in play against him with a mild average exit velocity of 85.7 mph.

It was an impressive encore after his near-perfecto against the White Sox last week at Comerica Park (he ended up allowed two unearned runs in 6.2 innings). It was also his fifth quality start in his last six outings.

There was no score when Andrew Benintendi singled to lead off the fourth inning. It was second hit Chicago mustered off Lorenzen.

Lorenzen proceeded to strike out Luis Robert Jr. (who is 0-for-19 with 10 strikeouts against the Tigers this season) and Eloy Jimenez. On strike three to Jimenez, Benintendi stole second without drawing a throw.

In the process of striking out Yoan Moncada, Lorenzen spiked two breaking balls. Both bounced past catcher Eric Haase, allowing Benintendi to advance to third and then score.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were having their own issues with White Sox starter Dylan Cease. They had just one hit (a single by Nick Maton) with three walks through five innings.

But Zach McKinstry led off the sixth, smashing a hanging slider into the right-center field gap for a triple. Fittingly, he scored on a wild pitch.

The Tigers got Cease out of the game in the sixth, but they didn’t generate any offense against reliever Keynan Middleton, Liam Hendriks (who recorded his first strikeout since coming back from non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), Gregory Santos and Kendall Graveman.

