Tigers fall to White Sox again in walk-off fashion

Chicago — Even as well as he was pitching, there was every good reason for manager AJ Hinch to pull starter Matthew Boyd after five innings Sunday.

He’s had a hard time navigating his way the third time through a lineup. Hitters are 10 for 39 with three home runs and nine runs total facing Boyd a third time in the game. And the Tigers were clinging to a 2-1 lead with Tim Anderson and the top of the White Sox order coming around for the third time.

So even with Boyd seemingly in control, it wasn’t surprising to see reliever Will Vest enter the game in the sixth.

The plan was solid, the execution proved less so.

The White Sox scored a two-out run against Vest in the sixth — RBI single by Yasmani Grandal — to tie the game 2-2. Then in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Alex Lange, the White Sox walked the Tigers off for the second straight game, winning 6-2 on a grand slam home run by Jake Burger.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 6, Tigers 2

Lange had loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks.

Take nothing away from Boyd, though. He struck out a season-high nine hitters and allowed only three hits and no walks in his five innings. He was missing bats — 15 swinging strikes, eight with his four-seamer — and deftly tunneling his slider and changeup to keep the White Sox off balance.

The run he allowed came in the fourth. Luis Robert, Jr., who had been in a 1-for-20 drought against the Tigers, bounced a two-strike pitch inside the bag at third for a double. Eloy Jimenez hit the next pitch to right for an RBI single.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech set down the first 11 hitters. Akil Baddoo decided if the bats weren’t working, he’d use his legs.

He dropped a perfect bunt down the third base line and beat it without a throw. Then he stole second base on the next pitch. Then he bothered Kopech enough to draw a pickoff throw at second base.

Whether he had one eye on Baddoo or not, Kopech left an 0-2 slider down and in to Spencer Torkelson and it got smoked. Torkelson sent his fifth homer of the year 400 feet into the seats in left field.

That was all the damage Kopech allowed, though. He gave up three hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

The teams traded long, loud outs in the eighth inning. With Zack McKinstry on second and two outs, Javier Baez drove a ball to the base of the wall in left-center. Robert got to the ball just as he slammed into the wall and held on.

In the bottom of the inning, Andrew Vaughn locked onto a 97-mph sinker from Jason Foley and hit it to the same part of the park. Tigers' center fielder Jake Marisnick hauled it in at the wall. Baez's blast was measured at 383 feet, Vaughn's 393.

