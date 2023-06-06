Struggling Tigers shut out for seventh time, blanked 1-0 by Phillies

Philadelphia − Imagine if the Tigers, with five starting pitchers on the injured list, used a fleet of relievers to get through a game, allowed just one run − a lead-off homer in the top of the first inning − and still lost.

Impossible, right?

Nah, it happened at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday. The anemic Tigers were shut out for the seventh time this season, beaten by the Phillies, 1-0.

"It is frustrating," said second baseman Zack Short, who had one of the Tigers' three hits. "Those guys are pitching their (butts) off, no matter who it is. It was a bullpen game today. We've got guys on and off the injured list and guys are doing whatever they can to get outs. And we're not helping them.

"It's nobody's fault but ours. We're going to have to figure something out."

This time it was right-hander Tijuan Walker who locked them up. He came in with an ERA over 6.0 since May and struck out the side in the first inning. Presence established.

He didn’t give up a hit until Short’s single with one out in the fifth. He ended up allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. The Tigers didn't threaten against relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel in the eighth and ninth inning. They struck out 13 times for the second game in a row.

"There's always some chase involved, always some early-count contact," said Hinch, when asked if there was any common traits he was seeing with the offense through this drought. "We didn't put as much pressure on Walker as we could've. Part of that was his splitter below the zone where he gets his chase.

"And part of it is our guys trying to do a little too much."

The Tigers' only scoring chance came in that fifth inning. Miguel Cabrera sent Short to third with a double to right field and Jake Rogers walked to load the bases. But Walker struck out Jake Marisnick and got Zach McKinstry to line out to center.

"We continue to encourage these guys," Hinch said. "We've got to find ways to score runs. There were some good at-bats, like McKinstry's bullet with the bases loaded and we got nothing for it. But we can't have that be the only opportunity."

It's five straight losses now on this dreary road trip. They have been held without a hit or a run for at least the first three innings in every game. Dylan Cease took a no-hitter into the sixth. Aaron Nola took one into the seventh.

"We're all up there grinding," Short said. "It's really frustrating. We were rolling for a bit. I don't know if we're thinking about not getting any hits the first time through the order. But when you look up and it's 30 minutes into the game and we're in the fourth inning, it doesn't feel good."

They’ve produced only two run scoring hits in the five games – a two-run homer by Spencer Torkelson and a three-run homer by Nick Maton. They’ve scored six runs total in 46 innings, three of them earned.

Not conducive to winning baseball games.

"We're working with our guys, trying to keep them positive," Hinch said. "Because one common theme I'm seeing is a ton of frustration."

Tyler Alexander is not new to starting games. He’d started 42 games for the Tigers before Tuesday. He just hadn’t started one this season. Or pitched much at all, frankly. Just 24 innings this season, all out of the bullpen.

But necessity called. With Alex Faedo on the injured list (finger) and the cupboard bare at Triple-A Toledo, manager AJ Hinch had to lean on Alexander.

“When we talked to him early in spring and told him we were transitioning him to the bullpen, without promising him anything, we knew at some point he was going to make a start or two or three,” Hinch said. “His comfort in doing it is very key. This isn’t an easy environment to pitch in or an easy lineup to navigate.”

Alexander handled it like he typically does – like a pro. There was one blemish on his ledger in his three innings. Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first smacking a 2-2 fastball (92 mph) into the seats in left field.

Alexander set down the next nine hitters with three strikeouts.

"I just treated it like I was in the bullpen," he said. "I still went out with all the pitchers, played catch early. I ran and did all that stuff. We went through this last year. We just treated it like a bullpen out to keep that mentality."

As for Schwarber's blast?

"He's a good hitter, right?" Alexander said. "He hits homers. That's what he does. I made a good pitch, especially that spot in the game, the leadoff hitter. I'm going to throw you a strike and make you swing the bat...Nothing changed after the homer. I thought I pitched the Schwarber at-bat well and I pitched the at-bats after that well. Good hitter, good pitch."

The Tigers will likely need someone to continue filling in the fifth spot in the rotation until one or more of the injured starters return. That could be at least two, maybe three more times through the rotation. Hinch wouldn’t tip his hand but said don’t assume it will be Alexander.

Credit relievers Jose Cisnero, Tyler Holton and Will Vest for keeping the Phillies off the board the rest of the way. Also credit two stellar defensive plays in the fifth. Second baseman Short made a quick dive to his left to snare a 102.5-mph liner hit by Brandon Marsh.

Bryson Stott was running on the pitch and Short doubled-him off first.

Next hitter, Drew Ellis, hit a bullet toward the gap in left-center. Akil Baddoo tracked it along the warming track and made a tough, across-his-body catch as he tumbled to the ground.

Pitching and defense are supposed to win games. But not when there's all zeros in the scoring column.

