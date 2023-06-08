Tigers add utility infielder Joe Rizzo from Marlins

The Tigers made another minor-league acquisition Thursday, purchasing the contract of left-handed-hitting utility infielder Joe Rizzo from the Miami Marlins.

Rizzo, 25, a second-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2016, was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. He is not on the Tigers’ 40-man roster.

He was playing at Triple-A Jacksonville since May 17. In three seasons of Double-A ball, he slashed .261/.332/.428. He’s played third base, second base and first base, and one game in the outfield.

On deck: Diamondbacks

Series: Three games at Comerica Park

Diamondbacks at Tigers

First pitch: Friday – 6:40 p.m.; Saturday – 1:10 p.m.; Sunday: 11:35 a.m.

TV/radio: Friday-Saturday – Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1; Sunday – Peacock, 97.1.

Probables: Friday – RHP Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40) vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.21); Saturday – RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 2,75) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.57); Sunday – LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37) vs. Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.49).

Nelson, Diamondbacks: He’s had some good moments, but he’s mostly been hittable, as evidenced by the .294 opponent batting average and .836 OPS. Lefties have especially feasted — .333/.427/.581 with an OPS over 1.000. His slider and cutter can be effective, but he has to establish his fastball, which has been an issue (opponents are hitting .344 and slugging .534 of his 94-95 mph four-seamer).

Lorenzen, Tigers: He’s been a rock for an injury-racked rotation, for sure. He is 4-2 in his last six starts, with a 1.83 ERA. Five of the eight earned runs he’s allowed in his last 39.1 innings came in one start. Hitters are slashing .169/.208/.272 against him in that stretch.

