Tigers-Braves postponed, straight doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

Detroit — They tried. They waited until 9 p.m., hoping that the waves of storms would abate long enough to get a baseball game played. They even pulled the tarp and got the field prepped and set an 8:45 p.m. start.

But the next wave of rain came, the field was re-tarped, and Major League Baseball finally postponed the Tigers-Braves game Tuesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m.

It was the fifth postponement at Comerica Park this season.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky