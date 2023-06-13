Tigers-Braves postponed, straight doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday
Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Detroit — They tried. They waited until 9 p.m., hoping that the waves of storms would abate long enough to get a baseball game played. They even pulled the tarp and got the field prepped and set an 8:45 p.m. start.
But the next wave of rain came, the field was re-tarped, and Major League Baseball finally postponed the Tigers-Braves game Tuesday night.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m.
It was the fifth postponement at Comerica Park this season.
chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @cmccosky