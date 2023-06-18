He meant no disrespect: Twins' fans boo Tork for line drive off Joe Mauer's No. 7 plaque

Minneapolis — Spencer Torkelson didn’t understand at first why he suddenly became the object of the fans' ire at Target Field.

In the third inning, he fouled off a pitch thrown by Twins starter and St. Paul-native Louie Varland. The ball was smoked, and it hit off the row of retired numbers that are displayed below the second deck, just to the left of the foul pole in left field.

The drive broke a piece off the No. 7 plaque -- Joe Mauer’s retired jersey.

Fans booed lustily and then cheered wildly after Torkelson struck out.

“That’s messed up,” Torkelson said, with a smile afterward.“ He (Varland) is the one who hung that slider.”

Torkelson hushed the crowd in the fifth inning, hitting a hanging cutter from Varland 419 feet into the seats in left. His eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot, triggered the Tigers’ pivotal five-run fifth inning.

Retired jersey numbers are becoming unsafe around Torkelson. He hit a ball off the bricks in left-center at Comerica Park last week against the Braves that nearly clipped Jack Morris’ No. 47 marker.

VIERLING SCRATCHED

Tigers’ outfielder Matt Vierling, who has been one of the team’s hottest hitters, was scratched before the game because of back spasms.

“That was weird,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He even hit (took batting practice in the cage) today, too. But I guess he coughed and his back started to lock up.”

Vierling had just come off the injured list on Monday, having been out since May 30 with back stiffness.

“It was just a little awkward,” Hinch said. “He was going to be getting today or tomorrow off and we decided to sit him today. I might sit him again tomorrow as a precaution. But this didn’t have anything to do with his previous situation.”

REPLENISHING PITCHING DEPTH

Tigers president Scott Harris wasn’t on the road trip but he was plenty busy. He made two moves to acquire pitching on Sunday.

First, he claimed left-hander Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

The 29-year-old Misiewicz, who is from Anchor Bay and Michigan State, has played in parts of four seasons with the Mariners, Royals and Diamondbacks. He pitched in seven games this season with Arizona, allowing five runs with six strikeouts in eight innings.

He’s also battled through a calf injury. In 12.2 innings at Triple-A Reno, he allowed four runs with 14 strikeouts.

Later Sunday, the club purchased right-hander Blair Calvo from Colorado and designated right-hander Braden Bristo. Calvo is also expected to report to Toledo.

Calvo, 27, made his big-league debut with the Rockies earlier this season, pitching one scoreless inning. In 23 innings at Triple-A Albuquerque, he allowed 19 earned runs but struck out 32.

BULK STARTER?

Mickey Lolich probably just rolled his eyes.

Will Vest started his second game in the series against the Twins Sunday. No Tigers’ pitcher has started multiple games in a series since Lolich pitched two complete games against the Yankees in the Bronx on June 21 and June 24, 1973.

Lolich totaled 14.1 innings in those two games (one rain-shortened, the other he got walked-off in the ninth). Not quite the same for Vest, who pitched the first inning of a pair of bullpen games, totaling 1.2 innings.

Different times.

AROUND THE HORN

…By the end of the fifth inning Sunday, Andy Ibanez had two doubles and a single; Javier Baez had a triple and a single; Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back home runs and Jake Marisnick blasted a triple to dead center. Against Varland, the Tigers hit six balls with exit velocities better than 100 mph.

…Baez, by the way, is 13 for 42 (.310) with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI in his last 10 games.

…Rookie reliever Brendan White struck out three and retired all six hitters he faced Sunday to earn his first big-league win. “It was a special moment, absolutely,” he said. “Good first win. That was fun.” He got the customary beer, powder, assorted foods and juices shower afterward but he did not get a game ball. “The experience was enough for me,” he said.

Twitter: @cmccosky