Eric Haase breaks through, helps ignite Tigers' victory over Royals

Detroit — The struggle has been real for Eric Haase.

Entering play Wednesday, the Tigers’ catcher was grinding through a 7-for-54 drought (.130) with 17 strikeouts in 58 plate appearances.

But, as manager AJ Hinch often says, Haase is usually just one good swing away from getting back on track.

His good swing came in the second inning Wednesday and it produced a two-out, two-run double that sent the Tigers on their way to a methodical 9-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

They were down 2-0 when Haase, who ended up with two hits and three RBIs, hit his double. Zack Short followed with a two-strike, RBI single and the Tigers’ never looked back.

Not only did they take the series against the Royals, they beat right-hander Brady Singer for the first time in 12 starts. They’d beaten up in Kansas City last month (five runs in 3.2 innings) but he didn’t get the decision.

This one went on his ledger. The Tigers did most of their damage against one of Singer’s top weapons — his slider.

Haase and Short both drove his slider in the three-run second inning. In the third inning, Javier Báez slapped an RBI single to left off another Singer slider. It was Baez’s 1,000th career hit.

Then in the fifth, Short got him again. Driving a slider into the bullpen in left field for his fourth homer of the season. Short ended up with three hits and a pair of RBI.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd hadn’t beaten the Royals since 2020. Turn the page on that.

Royals’ catcher Freddy Fermin drove a two-run double off the wall in left field in the second inning. That was the extent of the damage against Boyd.

He went relatively unscathed through six innings, recording seven strikeouts without a walk. Mixing his slider and changeup masterfully off his four-seam fastball, Boyd got 14 swinging strikes and 10 called strikes.

It was his second quality start of the season. In four starts in June, he’s logged 27 strikeouts in 22 innings with just three walks.

After the Royals pushed across a run against reliever Jason Foley in the top of the eighth, the Tigers broke it open with four unearned runs in the bottom of the inning. It started with a collision.

Spencer Torkelson got to third base after second baseman Samad Taylor collided with right fielder Matt Beaty on a blooper hit in shallow right field. The ball fell out of Taylor's glove after the collision. Beaty had to leave the game.

Báez brought Torkelson home with a line drive to left on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Jackson Kowar. Vierling (ground ball out), Haase and Short delivered the three other runs.

Give Jake Marisnick an assist on Vierling's RBI. His clean, hard slide into second base broke up what looked to be an inning-ending double-play.

