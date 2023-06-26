Tigers starter Boyd exits game after 15 pitches with apparent injury

Arlington, Texas − Just as the Tigers’ starting rotation was getting healthy, Matthew Boyd’s start Monday lasted 15 pitches.

His 15th pitch, a 91-mph fastball, went to the backstop and almost immediately manager AJ Hinch and head athletic trainer Ryne Eubanks were on their way to the mound.

Boyd didn’t grab at his arm or make any demonstrative movement, but when he came off the field, he was holding his left arm very still. There was no immediate word from the Tigers on Boyd's condition.

More:Tigers rotation almost whole: Manning to start Tuesday, Skubal, E-Rod due back soon

This was Boyd’s 15th start after missing most of last season recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He’d had no physical issues to this point.

Rangers’ Marcus Semien slammed Boyd’s second pitch into the left field seats to start the bottom of the first. But then he struck out Corey Seager and Josh Jung, with his fastball hitting 93 mph. He threw a changeup to Adolis Garcia before uncorking the fastball to the backstop.

Manager AJ Hinch announced before the game that Matt Manning, who’d been out with a broken bone in his right foot, would be returning to the rotation on Tuesday. That would have been the first time this month the Tigers had a five-man rotation.

That wasn’t the last calamity to befall the Tigers’ pitching staff Monday.

Will Vest left the game with an apparent leg issue with two outs in the second inning. He had replaced Boyd and struck out three of the four batters he faced. He threw 17 pitches. He grabbed at the back of his leg after the last one.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky