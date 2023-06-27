Tigers get bad news on Matthew Boyd's elbow injury

Arlington, Texas – It took Matthew Boyd a little more than 12 months to heal and rehab his way back from flexor tendon surgery in 2021.

Now, nine months later, he will have to embark on an even more arduous, painstaking and time-consuming process.

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Boyd will have Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left arm. His season is over after 15 starts.

“Matt is clear-headed about it,” said manager AJ Hinch, who spoke with Boyd just before meeting with the media. “It’s disappointing for him and for us. But it’s on to the next challenge for him and obviously we need to move in a different direction with our rotation.

“It’s a terrible feeling when one of your players gets this news. Now he will be resolved to a better version of himself after surgery.”

The timeline for recovery from Tommy John surgery is generally 12 to 18 months. Boyd, 32, is on a one-year, $10 million contract with the Tigers. A surgery date hasn’t been finalized. Boyd did not address the media.

“This guy has been really healthy his whole career until recently,” Hinch said. “He logged a lot of innings and he’s had some really good stretches. I’ve seen him work hard to get himself over one injury and now he’s injured again. I feel for him. He’s a great guy and he’s going to work his tail off and be back.

“But it’s tough news.”

From 2017 through 2019, Boyd made 88 starts and covered 490.2 innings, punching out 507 hitters for the Tigers. He made all 12 of his starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and was off to a strong start after 15 starts in 2021 when the arm issues first appeared.

Boyd felt discomfort in his elbow after he threw the 15th pitch of his outing in the first inning Monday.

“We knew last night that Matt was going to need to go for tests,” Hinch said. “He went early (Tuesday) morning. And this is what came out of it.”

The Tigers put Boyd on the 60-day injured list and activated right-handed starter Matt Manning, who returned Tuesday night after missing two-plus months with a broken bone in his foot.

Reliever Will Vest, who replaced Boyd Monday and injured his right leg in the second inning, was put on the 15-day injured list.

“It’s muscle in nature, which is a good sign,” Hinch said. “He needs further evaluation to pinpoint what it is. Putting him on the IL wasn’t up for debate. But declaring a timeline or declaring the actual injury, we need for him to be with our doctors.”

Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. The Anchor Bay and Michigan State product the Tigers claimed off waivers from Arizona June 18.

Boyd’s injury, though, leaves the Tigers, again, with just four starting pitchers. Both Tarik Skubal (flexor tendon surgery) and Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) are nearing the end of their rehab assignments and could be back soon.

“We will likely need to consider another bullpen game for the Colorado series,” Hinch said. “A lot will depend on how these next few games go and what our options are. We do have four games to kind of collect ourselves and see what’s available.”

HOMEBOY HOME AT LAST

Misiewicz, 28, was drafted by the Mariners out of Michigan State in the 18th round in 2015. He’s spent most of his career west of the Mississippi – Seattle, Kansas City and Arizona, pitching parts of four seasons in the big leagues.

“I’m just making my way around the league collecting my jerseys and bags as I go along,” he said, laughing. “It’s been a good ride so far.”

But growing up in Anchor Bay and making countless trips to Comerica Park, he’d always hoped his journey would bring him home.

“I spent a lot of time on the West Coast in my career,” he said. “Getting the call from Detroit, just an hour from home was a start. Then getting the call to be back in the Show – even better. There’s a lot of people back home Detroit really rooting for me.”

Misiewicz, who pitched in seven games with the Diamondbacks this season, made three appearances with Toledo before getting the call. When he’s on, he induces a lot of soft contact with a cutter and curveball mix that he works off a 93-mph four-seam fastball.

His left-handedness played a role in the Tigers’ decision to call him up now.

“He’s got experience and he’s left-handed,” Hinch said. “This Rangers team is very balanced and we used a lot of resources last night with (lefties) Tyler Alexander and Tyler Holton. Both aren’t likely to be available for a couple of days.

“This gives us more balance in the bullpen when you consider who’s going to be available day-to-day. Plus, we want to get a look at him.”

AROUND THE HORN

…Right-hander Alex Faedo (finger) was supposed to make a rehab start for High-A West Michigan Tuesday but that game got postponed. The Tigers hastily arranged instead for Faedo to drive to Toledo and pitch a three-inning simulated game before the Mud Hens left to start their series in Columbus. Faedo threw three, 15-pitch innings. Among the hitters he faced was top prospect Colt Keith.

