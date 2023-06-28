Watch: Tigers prospect Colt Keith homers in Triple-A debut

Colt Keith has wasted little time in making an impact at Triple-A Toledo.

Keith, who has zoomed up prospect rankings this season, homered in his first at-bat for the Mud Hens in Wednesday's game against Columbus at Huntington Park. The home run to right-center field pulled the Mud Hens within 2-1 in the top of the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians' affiliate.

Keith debuted by hitting fifth in Toledo's order, starting at second base. Keith has said he hopes to stick at third base, calling it an obsession.

The 21-year-old was promoted after hitting .325 in 59 games for Double-A Erie. He belted 14 home runs and 18 doubles, contributing to a .976 OPS. He carried a five-game hitting streak (7-for-22) into his first game with Toledo, and had hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games entering Wednesday.

The Tigers drafted Keith in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Biloxi (Mississippi) High School.