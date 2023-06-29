Another one: Tigers pitcher Reese Olson exits after taking line shot

The Detroit News

The Tigers have had their share of injuries already this season.

Well, maybe their share along with the shares of a couple of other teams too.

The Tigers' starting rotation has been decimated by injuries, including Eduardo Rodriguez and Matthew Boyd, who requires Tommy John surgery.

This time, it was Reese Olson, who took a line drive off his left leg in the second inning of Thursday's matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Olson was holding a 2-1 lead, and a liner by Josh Smith went off Olson and the medical staff immediately came out to assess the situation.

The Tigers initially have deemed the injury a "left knee contusion."