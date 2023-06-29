Tigers overcome loss of Reese Olson, earn split with Rangers

Arlington, Texas — The last time the Tigers were on the verge of returning to a healthy, five-man starting rotation (Monday), Matthew Boyd blew out his left elbow.

The snake keeps biting. Fortunately, maybe not quite as hard this time.

On the day the Tigers optioned Joey Wentz back to Triple-A Toledo in expectation of possibly both Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez being activated at some point next week, right-hander Reese Olson took a line drive off his left knee with two outs in the second inning Thursday.

The ball left Josh Smith’s bat with an exit velocity of 103 mph and Olson went down in pain immediately. He did walk off on his own power, which was encouraging. Later, manager AJ Hinch said x-rays were negative and that it was a left knee contusion.

"It's all good," Olson said after the game. "Just a bruise. I am optimistic I will be ready to go."

It would be a rare and deserving break for this beleaguered pitching staff if Olson didn’t have to miss a start.

"A contusion doesn't sound as bad as it probably hurts," Hinch said. "We will see over the next couple of days what it's like. It was obviously scary. I don't love seeing another starting pitcher down on the ground and in a lot of pain. Fortunately, it sounds like it's a big bruise. We will see where it takes us."

Say this for the Tigers, they don’t cower in the face of adversity. Just like they did on Monday after Boyd went out, they bowed their necks and won a baseball game.

"When Reese goes down, the first thought is, 'That sucks. He's been on a roll and he was pitching really well,'" said Spencer Torkelson, whose two-homer, four-RBI day powered the Tigers to an 8-5 win over the AL West Division-leading Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

"But after he gets off the field and we call in (reliever Tyler) Holton, it's like next man up. We believe in Holton. We trust everybody in that bullpen, no matter who comes out. We trust AJ's matchups. We just believe in one another and that helps a lot."

It was Torkelson's first ever multi-homer game and he now leads the Tigers with 11 on the season. He's hit seven this month.

"I just feel like myself," he said. "I'm getting good pitches to drive and I feel like I'm just putting good swings on them."

His first homer, a line drive off the left-field foul pole in the fifth, gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

"I think that's the first time I've ever hit the pole," he said. "Even in batting practice."

His three-run blast in a four-run eighth inning, also to left field, blew open a one-run game.

"Look, this guy is really good and he's getting some good pitches to hit," Hinch said. "It's just about staying patient with him. He will have games like this."

Torkelson was in a 4 for 41 funk before Hinch gave him a rare day off on Wednesday. He still didn't feel right in batting practice before the game Thursday when he got some advice from Miguel Cabrera.

"He said just trust your hands and go to the big part of the field," Torkelson said. "I was like, 'All right. It's what my dad told me a week ago, but it's a little different coming from Miggy (laughs). I kind of believed him."

The resiliency of this team, even sitting at 10 games under .500, continues to impress. They had been bullied by the Rangers with a five-run eighth-inning on Tuesday and then the 10-2 pounding Wednesday. Including Thursday, they hit nine home runs in the series.

Saying they were behind the 8-ball after Olson went down in the second inning doesn't come close to describing it. And yet, the fight level stayed high.

"We'll take the split based on how everything was," Hinch said. "Guys responded. Our bullpen, again, ate up a lot of innings unexpectedly. But we leave on a good note with a split against a first-place team. It was important to stay positive after last night."

Torkelson provided the muscle, but the Tigers buckled the Rangers with a flurry of two-strike body blows. Jake Marisnick (triple), Matt Vierling (single), Andy Ibanez (single) and Zach McKinstry (single) all knocked in runs with 0-2 hits.

"I thought we put together a lot of really good at-bats today," Hinch said. "Our two-strike hitting was exceptional today."

Things got dicey in the bottom of the ninth. Alex Lange gave up two singles and a pair of walks. The second, on four pitches to Travis Jankowski, forced in a run. A second run scored on a sacrifice fly by Nathaniel Lowe. That brought up Adolis Garcia, who had homered in three straight games, representing the tying run.

Lange got him to line out to second base.

"It's just awesome; the starting pitcher doesn't get through two innings and those guys have to pick up a lot of innings," Olson said. "But they all came in and did the job."

