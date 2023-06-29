Tigers' Riley Greene, Akil Baddoo nearing start of rehab assignments

Arlington, Texas — The Tigers’ mobile rehab unit was packing up and heading out after the game Thursday.

Outfielders Riley Greene (fibula) and Akil Baddoo (quad) were heading to Toledo to meet up with the Mud Hens and eventually start their respective rehab assignments.

“They are going there to continue their build-up toward playing,” manager AJ Hinch said. “I think Akil is a little ahead of Riley when it comes to getting back into games. There are no off days for Triple-A between now and the All-Star break.

“So, any given day that they’re ready to play, we will put them in.”

The Mud Hens are in Columbus through Monday. Hinch said Baddoo could play as early as Saturday. Greene might be a couple of days after that.

Pitchers Will Vest (lower leg), Spencer Turnbull (neck) and Casey Mize (Tommy John surgery) were flying back to Detroit to continue their treatment and on-field work. Vest left Thursday morning to meet with the Tigers’ medical staff.

The high altitude in Denver is not conducive to the rehabilitation process, which was the reason for the exodus.

On deck: Rockies

Series: Three games at Coors Field

First pitch: Friday – 8:10 p.m.; Saturday – 9:10 p.m.; Sunday – 3:10 p.m.

TV/radio: Friday-Sunday – Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1

Probables: Friday – RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 3.97) vs. LHP Austin Gomber (5-7, 7.01); Saturday – TBA vs. TBA; Sunday – RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98).

Lorenzen, Tigers: He’s been solid in his last two starts, limiting the Royals and Twins to three runs combined in 11 innings, with 11 strikeouts. They’ve been probably more labor-intensive than he’d like. He threw 93 pitches in six innings against the Royals and 86 to get through five against the Twins.

Gomber, Rockies: He leads the National League in earned runs allowed (60) and home runs allowed (19), so the struggle is real. Opponents are hitting .304 and slugging .569 against him, with a .932 OPS. He is coming off one of his better starts, though, holding the Angels to two runs over five innings.

