Tigers to designate veteran Jonathan Schoop for assignment Saturday

Detroit – After the 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays Friday night, the Tigers informed veteran infielder Jonathan Schoop that he would be designated for assignment Saturday.

Manager AJ Hinch and president Scott Harris delivered the news. The move will clear a roster spot for center fielder Riley Greene, who will be activated off the injured list.

Schoop, 31, has been with the Tigers since 2020. He hit 22 home runs with 84 RBI and a 106 OPS-plus in 2021, but his offensive production has fallen off the last two seasons. Playing a part-time role this season, he slashed .213/.278/.272 with no home runs and seven RBI in 55 games.

There have been indications that Schoop might be on his way out. Before the game Friday, outfielder Matt Vierling was taking infield reps at second and third base. He hadn’t played infield since April.

That was a signal the Tigers would likely be keeping outfielder Jake Marisnick. He, along with Greene, Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter, give the Tigers four outfield-only players. Marisnick has played well, especially defensively, in Greene’s absence.

The right-handed hitting Vierling will likely play both outfield (especially against left-handed pitching) and infield (mostly against right-handed pitching). Zach McKinstry, who bats left-handed, will also continue to shuttle between the infield and outfield.

If Schoop clears waivers, he will be a free agent. The Tigers would be on the hook for the remainder of his $7.5 million contract.

