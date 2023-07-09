Tigers add infielders at Nos. 37, 45 of MLB Draft

With their second pick Sunday, 37th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Tigers gamble on heavy upside when they picked off prep shortstop Kevin McGonigle, of Monsignor Bonner High in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

McGonigle, 18, is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound, left-handed hitter, ranked No. 24 on Baseball America’s list of top 2023 draft prospects, who was committed to Auburn but who is expected to sign with the Tigers for what will likely be a handsome deal exceeding the $2.3 million Detroit is otherwise authorized to spend for the 37th overall pick.

That figure can rise if the Tigers saved money on an earlier pick, which they did in getting their first choice Sunday, prep outfielder Max Clark, to sign for fourth-slot money — some $650,000 beneath the $8.3 million the Tigers were prescribed to spend at three overall.

Baseball America’s pre-draft scouting report on McGonigle cited skills that could have made him a first-round prize:

“McGonigle is one of the elite pure hitters in the 2023 high-school class,” BA wrote. “He consistently strings together quality at-bats with a mature offensive approach and rarely strikes out.

“He has a tight, efficient swing, with quick hands, good bat-path through the hitting zone and an accurate barrel. McGonigle stays balanced, tracks pitches well, and has the adjustability in his swing to find the sweet-spot against different pitch-types and make hard contact to all fields.“

Sticking with a drive to add bats to a system long-starved for offense, the Tigers made it 3-for-3 on position players when they snagged Max Anderson, a second baseman from the University of Nebraska, with their second-round turn and 45th overall player taken.

Anderson, 21, and a right-handed hitter, had a sterling 57-game junior season for the Cornhuskers, batting .414/.461/.777/1.138, with 21 home runs.

He is 6-foot, 215 pounds, and in 269 plate-appearances in 2023, Clark walked 20 times and struck out only 29 — heavy indications beyond his main offensive numbers why the Tigers were intrigued by Anderson.

