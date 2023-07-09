Tigers cough up lead in ninth, lose in 10

Detroit – The Tigers are going to have to sit with this one for a few extra days.

They were one out on Sunday from going into the All-Star break with a breezy 3-1 win, and a series win, over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Instead, with two outs in the top of the ninth, Alex Lange walked Matt Chapman. Then he threw a fat, 1-0 sinker to Danny Jansen and boom, tie score. Jansen drove it into the seats in left field.

Then in the 10th inning, after second baseman Zack Short erased the free runner with a gutsy throw across the diamond to third base, Nathan Lukes lined a double into the corner in left scoring Dalton Varsho from first base and giving the Blue Jays a 4-3 win.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano dispatched Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Matt Vierling in the bottom of the 10th, stranding the free runner and sealing the victory.

It was all Tigers until that point.

Toledo-area native Chris Bassitt has had a lot of success pitching against the Tigers at Comerica Park over his career. Sunday wasn’t his day. The Blue Jays' starter was bounced in the fifth after he’d allowed three runs and nine hits.

Riley Greene, who had two hits and was on base four times in his return off the injured list, blasted a 408-foot home run to right-center off him leading off the third. Greene won a 10-pitch at-bat before he launched the 3-2 four-seam fastball (93 mph).

Miguel Cabrera singled in the first run in the second inning. Spencer Torkelson knocked Bassitt out of game in the fifth with an RBI single.

Andy Ibanez had a pair of doubles. Shortstop Javier Báez had a pair of singles and played a flawless defensive game at shortstop, helping Skubal get through the third inning with two sterling plays, taking hits away from Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette. The latter play he turned into a 6-4-3 double-play.

The Tigers, though, left runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. Bassitt’s line could have and probably should have been worse.

Tigers pitchers made the skinny lead hold up until the ninth.

Tarik Skubal made his second start of the season after recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He still hasn’t allowed a run. He pitched four hitless innings against Oakland on July 4. He gave up two hits Sunday, both singles to Whit Merrifield, but allowed only one runner into scoring position.

With a fastball sitting at 95.6 mph and hitting 98 (he hit 98 mph on his 60th pitch), he got seven swinging strikes on 17 swings with five called strikes. He mixed well-commanded change-ups and sliders off the heater.

He ended up with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3, 10 innings

Tyler Holton, who has allowed just two earned runs over his last 19.1 innings with 22 strikeouts, pitched a clean fifth inning and rookie Reese Olson pitched a scoreless sixth. At that point, Tigers pitching had shut out the powerful Toronto offense for 15 straight innings.

Matt Chapman led off the seventh with a triple off Olson. Greene tracked the ball to the wall in right-center but couldn't get his glove on it. Chapman would score on a ground out by Alejandro Kirk.

That was it. Lefty Chasen Shreve pitched a scoreless eighth, getting it to Lange, who had locked down the ninth inning in the combined no-hitter on Saturday.

Thanks in no small part to the Blue Jays' traveling fan base, the three-game series drew 90,727.

