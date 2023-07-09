Live updates: MLB Draft, Day 1

The Tigers' never-ending rebuild gets another shot in the arm this week.

The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft kicks off Sunday night in Seattle, with Detroit selecting No. 3 overall, and likely heading toward a high-profile college outfielder with that first selection.

The Tigers also have the No. 37 and No. 45 overall picks Sunday.

Pittsburgh selects No. 1, and Washington picks No. 2.

Follow all the first- and second-round draft action here, with News sports writer Tony Paul providing analysis.

MLB Draft

▶ When: Sunday-Tuesday, Lumen Field, Seattle

▶ Schedule: 7 p.m. Sunday (Rounds 1-2), 2 p.m. Monday (Rounds 3-10), 2 p.m. Tuesday (Rounds 11-20)

▶ TV: ESPN, MLB Network (Sunday), MLB.com, MLB app (Monday, Tuesday)

▶ Tigers picks Sunday: No. 3 (first round), No. 37 (Competitive Balance Round A), No. 45 (Round 2)