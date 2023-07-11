Here is who the Tigers selected on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

The Tigers wrapped up their 2023 MLB Draft with the following players Tuesday:

▶ Round 11 (No. 320 overall): Jim Jarvis, SS, Alabama

▶ Round 12 (350): Andrew Dunford, RHP, Houston County (Georgia) High

▶ Round 13 (380): Brett Callahan, OF, St. Joseph's

▶ Round 14 (410): David Smith, 2B, Connecticut

▶ Round 15 (440): Brady Cerkownyk, C, Connors State (Oklahoma)

▶ Round 16 (470): Donye Evans, RHP, UNC Charlotte

▶ Round 17 (500): Bradley Stewart, LHP, Cooper City (Florida) High

▶ Round 18 (530): Ethan Farris, 3B, Cypress Woods (Texas) High

▶ Round 19 (560): Blake Pivaroff, RHP, Arizona State

▶ Round 20 (590): Johnathan Rogers, RHP, Tupelo (Mississippi) High