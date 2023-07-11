Michigan State catcher Bryan Broecker picked by Rays in 13th round

Make it three for Michigan State.

Michigan State catcher Bryan Broecker was selected in the 13th round (393rd overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Broecker, 21, a Chicago native, was second on the Spartans in OPS this season, at .965, and had eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

Broecker joins Michigan State teammates Mitch Jebb (shortstop, second round, Pittsburgh Pirates) and Bryce Vradenburg (first baseman, third round, Miami Marlins) in being drafted in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Broecker played two seasons at Michigan State, after redshirting his first year. In 2022, he made the Big Ten's All-Freshman team. He was prolific at throwing out would-be base-stealers during his Spartans career.

The three-day MLB Draft wraps up Tuesday, with the 11th through 20th rounds.

