Here is a look at the Detroit Tigers' 2024 schedule

The Detroit Tigers released their 2024 schedule Thursday.

The Tigers will open the season March 28 on the road with back-to-back three-game series at the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets. The Tigers home opener at Comerica Park is April 5 against the Oakland Athletics.

Times have yet to be announced.

Here's a quick look at the 2024 Tigers schedule:

March/April 2024

March 28 @ Chicago White Sox

March 30 @ Chicago White Sox

March 31 @ Chicago White Sox

April 1 @ New York Mets

April 2 @ New York Mets

April 3 @ New York Mets

April 5 vs. Oakland

April 6 vs. Oakland

April 7 vs. Oakland

April 8 @ Pittsburgh

April 9 @ Pittsburgh

April 11 vs. Minnesota

April 12 vs. Minnesota

April 13 vs. Minnesota

April 14 vs. Minnesota

April 15 vs. Texas

April 16 vs. Texas

April 17 vs. Texas

April 18 vs. Texas

April 19 @ Minnesota

April 20 @ Minnesota

April 21 @ Minnesota

April 22 @ Tampa Bay

April 23 @ Tampa Bay

April 24 @ Tampa Bay

April 26 vs. Kansas City

April 27 vs. Kansas City

April 28 vs. Kansas City

April 29 vs. St. Louis

April 30 vs. St. Louis

May 2024

May 1 vs. St. Louis

May 3 @ New York Yankees

May 4 @ New York Yankees

May 5 @ New York Yankees

May 6 @ Cleveland

May 7 @ Cleveland

May 8 @ Cleveland

May 10 vs. Houston

May 11 vs. Houston

May 12 vs. Houston

May 13 vs. Miami

May 14 vs. Miami

May 15 vs. Miami

May 17 @ Arizona

May 18 @ Arizona

May 19 @ Arizona

May 20 @ Kansas City

May 21 @ Kansas City

May 22 @ Kansas City

May 23 vs. Toronto

May 24 vs. Toronto

May 25 vs. Toronto

May 26 vs. Toronto

May 28 vs. Pittsburgh

May 29 vs. Pittsburgh

May 30 @ Boston

May 31 @ Boston

June 2024

June 1 @ Boston

June 2 @ Boston

June 3 @ Texas

June 4 @ Texas

June 5 @ Texas

June 7 vs. Milwaukee

June 8 vs. Milwaukee

June 9 vs. Milwaukee

June 11 vs. Washington

June 12 vs. Washington

June 13 vs. Washington

June 14 @ Houston

June 15 @ HoustonJune 16 @ Houston

June 17 @ Atlanta

June 18 @ Atlanta

June 19 @ Atlanta

June 21 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 22 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 23 vs. Chicago White Sox

June 24 vs. Philadelphia

June 25 vs. Philadelphia

June 26 vs. Philadelphia

June 27 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 28 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 29 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 30 @ Los Angeles Angels

July 2024

July 2 @ Minnesota

July 3 @ Minnesota

July 4 @ Minnesota

July 5 @ Cincinnati

July 6 @ Cincinnati

July 7 @ Cincinnati

July 8 vs. Cleveland

July 9 vs. Cleveland

July 10 vs. Cleveland

July 11 vs. Cleveland

July 12 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

July 13 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

July 14 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

July 19 @ Toronto

July 20 @ Toronto

July 21 @ Toronto

July 22 @ Cleveland

July 23 @ Cleveland

July 24 @ Cleveland

July 25 @ Cleveland

July 26 vs. Minnesota

July 27 vs. Minnesota

July 28 vs. Minnesota

July 29 vs. Cleveland

July 30 vs. Cleveland

August 2024

August 1 vs. Kansas City

August 2 vs. Kansas City

August 3 vs. Kansas City

August 4 vs. Kansas City

August 6 @ Seattle

August 7 @ Seattle

August 8 @ Seattle

August 9 @ San Francisco

August 10 @ San Francisco

August 11 @ San Francisco

August 13 vs. Seattle

August 14 vs. Seattle

August 15 vs. Seattle

August 16 vs. New York Yankees

August 17 vs. New York Yankees

August 18 vs. New York Yankees

August 20 @ Chicago Cubs

August 21 @ Chicago Cubs

August 22 @ Chicago Cubs

August 23 @ Chicago White Sox

August 24 @ Chicago White Sox

August 25 @ Chicago White Sox

August 26 @ Chicago White Sox

August 27 vs. Los Angeles Angels

August 28 vs. Los Angeles Angels

August 29 vs. Los Angeles Angels

August 30 vs. Boston

August 31 vs. Boston

September 2024

September 1 vs. Boston

September 2 @ San Diego

September 4 @ San Diego

September 5 @ San Diego

September 6 @ Oakland

September 7 @ Oakland

September 8 @ Oakland

September 10 vs. Colorado

September 11 vs. Colorado

September 12 vs. Colorado

September 13 vs. Baltimore

September 14 vs. Baltimore

September 15 vs. Baltimore

September 16 @ Kansas City

September 17 @ Kansas City

September 18 @ Kansas City

September 20 @ Baltimore

September 21 @ Baltimore

September 22 @ Baltimore

September 24 vs. Tampa Bay

September 25 vs. Tampa Bay

September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

September 27 vs. Chicago White Sox

September 28 vs. Chicago White Sox

September 29 vs. Chicago White Sox